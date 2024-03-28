Pistachio-infused sweet and savoury delights for your evening cravings

Pistachio isn't just a healthy addition to your diet but can also make for delightful desserts and delectable snacks. The mildly sweet, nutty and earthy taste of Pista goes with both sweet and savoury preparations. With Gudi Padwa and Navratri celebrations upon us, snacks made with Pistachio can elevate the traditional festive offerings. Whether it's incorporating pistachios in classic sweets or creating innovative savoury snacks, these crunchy and nutritious nuts can add to your festive culinary experience. (Also read | National Pistachio Day: 5 compelling reasons to munch on pistachios every day) Having pistachios can also reduce post-meal spikes in blood sugar. In addition to high-quality protein, pistas are also rich in fibre. It promotes satiety, which aids in managing our weight.(Pinterest, Freepik)

Pistachio has a wealth of nutrients and antioxidants that can benefit heart and gut health. Studies have shown that the precursor L-arginine, may help to improve heart health. It relaxes the blood vessels causing them to dilate hence improving the blood flow in vessels. Having pistachios can also reduce post-meal spikes in blood sugar. In addition to high-quality protein, pistas are also rich in fibre. It promotes satiety, which aids in managing our weight.

Dhara Mavani, Executive-Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, Vashi shares 4 tasty and healthy pistachio recipes for you to try:

1. Desi Mousse

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Setting time: 30 minutes

Total: 40 minutes

Ingredients

2 tbsp thandai syrup

1 tsp agar-agar

4 tbsp pistachio paste

1 cup milk

2 tbsp sugar

½ tsp lemon juice

3/4th cup beaten whip cream

For Pistachio paste:

Take 1 cup unsalted pistachios. Remove the skin and blanch them. Place them on dry cloth.

Take a blender. Add the pistachios. Add 5 tbsp oil. Add 50g of powdered sugar.

Blend it into a smooth paste.

Instructions

In a pan, combine agar-agar, water and milk and stir it gently until a boil.

Take a vessel add thandai syrup and sugar mix it well on a low flame.

Take a bowl and few ice-cubes, place the above vessel. In that add the beaten whipped cream, pistachio paste and fold it gently.

Note: You can mix the pistachio paste and whipped cream at first and keep in fridge. After mixing thandai syrup and sugar you can directly add the green whipped cream.

Transfer the prepared mixture in bowls and add grated mixed dry fruits and few rose petals on it.

2. Baked Pistachio Canapes

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15-20 minutes

Servings: 6-8 canapes

Ingredients

50g Pistachio Paste

30g Corn flour

20g besan

Red chilli powder (as per requirement)

Turmeric powder (as per requirement)

Garam masala powder (as per requirement)

½ onion chopped

½ tomato chopped

Chaat masala (as per requirement)

Salt (as per requirement)

Lime juice (as per requirement)

Coriander

For making canapes:

In a bowl, add the corn flour, besan, and pistachio paste.

Add the above-mentioned spices.

Knead the dough with use of water and oil as per requirement

The consistency of the dough should be as similar as that of chapati or paratha

The dough is ready. Keep it aside and cover it the dry cotton cloth.

For stuffing:

In a mixing bowl, add the chopped onion, tomato, chaat masala, salt and lime juice.

Mix it well and keep it aside.

Instructions

Pre-heat the oven on 80 degrees.

Use the mini tart shells for the shape.

Take a small piece of dough and using a rolling pin make a thick round chapatti.

Place the tart shaped shell and apply it on the outer layer.

You can use water to fix it nicely.

Place it in the oven and bake it on low temperature so that we’ll get a nice golden and slightly crisp canapes.

For serving:

Stuff the prepared chaat mixture in the pistachio based canapes.

Add chopped coriander and grated pistachios on top.

Homemade date or mint chutneys can also be added in the preparation of the chaat.

Our green canapes are ready to be savoured!

This recipe can be cherished by all age groups. Hence a guilt-free desi chaat recipe can be your got-food choice in your birthday parties or other events.

3. Creamy pistachio pesto pasta

Ingredients

1 cup durum wheat pasta

1 cup roasted unsalted pistachios

3/4th cup basil leaves

Zest and lemon juice

100 gm Tofu

½ cup olive oil

3-4 garlic cloves

For creamy pesto sauce:

In a blender, add tofu, basil leaves, pistachios, garlic, olive oil and salt as per requirement.

Blend this mixture into a smooth creamy paste.

Procedure

In a vessel, add durum wheat pasta then pour 3-4 cups of water and set it aside to boil.

After the pasta is cooked, remove the water.

Take a pan, add ½ tsp unsalted butter, and add few chopped garlic, some chilli flakes and oregano.

Add the creamy pesto sauce. Cook it on low flame. After you see few bubbles, add the cooked pasta and stir it well.

Note: You can add grated parmesan cheese on top and garnish it with some finely chopped pistachios.

Your creamy protein rich home-made pesto pasta is ready to be served.

4. Gluten-free pistachio cake

Ingredients

250g ragi flour

150g granulated sugar

½ tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

For the mixture:

170-200g raw unsalted pistachios

250g avocado

180 ml plant-based milk

80g oil

½ tsp vanilla extract

60g lemon juice

For icing:

100 g powdered sugar or icing sugar

½ tsp lemon juice

½ tsp unsalted butter

For decoration:

15-20g chopped pistachios

Rose petals (As per requirement)

Method