Pistachio-infused sweet and savoury delights for your evening cravings
Whether it's turning pistachios in classic sweets or creating innovative savoury snacks, these crunchy and nutritious nuts can add to your culinary experience.
Pistachio isn't just a healthy addition to your diet but can also make for delightful desserts and delectable snacks. The mildly sweet, nutty and earthy taste of Pista goes with both sweet and savoury preparations. With Gudi Padwa and Navratri celebrations upon us, snacks made with Pistachio can elevate the traditional festive offerings. Whether it's incorporating pistachios in classic sweets or creating innovative savoury snacks, these crunchy and nutritious nuts can add to your festive culinary experience. (Also read | National Pistachio Day: 5 compelling reasons to munch on pistachios every day)
Pistachio has a wealth of nutrients and antioxidants that can benefit heart and gut health. Studies have shown that the precursor L-arginine, may help to improve heart health. It relaxes the blood vessels causing them to dilate hence improving the blood flow in vessels. Having pistachios can also reduce post-meal spikes in blood sugar. In addition to high-quality protein, pistas are also rich in fibre. It promotes satiety, which aids in managing our weight.
Dhara Mavani, Executive-Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, Vashi shares 4 tasty and healthy pistachio recipes for you to try:
1. Desi Mousse
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Setting time: 30 minutes
Total: 40 minutes
Ingredients
2 tbsp thandai syrup
1 tsp agar-agar
4 tbsp pistachio paste
1 cup milk
2 tbsp sugar
½ tsp lemon juice
3/4th cup beaten whip cream
For Pistachio paste:
- Take 1 cup unsalted pistachios. Remove the skin and blanch them. Place them on dry cloth.
- Take a blender. Add the pistachios. Add 5 tbsp oil. Add 50g of powdered sugar.
- Blend it into a smooth paste.
Instructions
- In a pan, combine agar-agar, water and milk and stir it gently until a boil.
- Take a vessel add thandai syrup and sugar mix it well on a low flame.
- Take a bowl and few ice-cubes, place the above vessel. In that add the beaten whipped cream, pistachio paste and fold it gently.
Note: You can mix the pistachio paste and whipped cream at first and keep in fridge. After mixing thandai syrup and sugar you can directly add the green whipped cream.
Transfer the prepared mixture in bowls and add grated mixed dry fruits and few rose petals on it.
2. Baked Pistachio Canapes
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 15-20 minutes
Servings: 6-8 canapes
Ingredients
50g Pistachio Paste
30g Corn flour
20g besan
Red chilli powder (as per requirement)
Turmeric powder (as per requirement)
Garam masala powder (as per requirement)
½ onion chopped
½ tomato chopped
Chaat masala (as per requirement)
Salt (as per requirement)
Lime juice (as per requirement)
Coriander
For making canapes:
- In a bowl, add the corn flour, besan, and pistachio paste.
- Add the above-mentioned spices.
- Knead the dough with use of water and oil as per requirement
- The consistency of the dough should be as similar as that of chapati or paratha
- The dough is ready. Keep it aside and cover it the dry cotton cloth.
For stuffing:
- In a mixing bowl, add the chopped onion, tomato, chaat masala, salt and lime juice.
- Mix it well and keep it aside.
Instructions
- Pre-heat the oven on 80 degrees.
- Use the mini tart shells for the shape.
- Take a small piece of dough and using a rolling pin make a thick round chapatti.
- Place the tart shaped shell and apply it on the outer layer.
- You can use water to fix it nicely.
- Place it in the oven and bake it on low temperature so that we’ll get a nice golden and slightly crisp canapes.
For serving:
- Stuff the prepared chaat mixture in the pistachio based canapes.
- Add chopped coriander and grated pistachios on top.
- Homemade date or mint chutneys can also be added in the preparation of the chaat.
- Our green canapes are ready to be savoured!
- This recipe can be cherished by all age groups. Hence a guilt-free desi chaat recipe can be your got-food choice in your birthday parties or other events.
3. Creamy pistachio pesto pasta
Ingredients
1 cup durum wheat pasta
1 cup roasted unsalted pistachios
3/4th cup basil leaves
Zest and lemon juice
100 gm Tofu
½ cup olive oil
3-4 garlic cloves
For creamy pesto sauce:
- In a blender, add tofu, basil leaves, pistachios, garlic, olive oil and salt as per requirement.
- Blend this mixture into a smooth creamy paste.
Procedure
- In a vessel, add durum wheat pasta then pour 3-4 cups of water and set it aside to boil.
- After the pasta is cooked, remove the water.
- Take a pan, add ½ tsp unsalted butter, and add few chopped garlic, some chilli flakes and oregano.
- Add the creamy pesto sauce. Cook it on low flame. After you see few bubbles, add the cooked pasta and stir it well.
Note: You can add grated parmesan cheese on top and garnish it with some finely chopped pistachios.
- Your creamy protein rich home-made pesto pasta is ready to be served.
4. Gluten-free pistachio cake
Ingredients
250g ragi flour
150g granulated sugar
½ tsp baking powder
Pinch of salt
For the mixture:
170-200g raw unsalted pistachios
250g avocado
180 ml plant-based milk
80g oil
½ tsp vanilla extract
60g lemon juice
For icing:
100 g powdered sugar or icing sugar
½ tsp lemon juice
½ tsp unsalted butter
For decoration:
15-20g chopped pistachios
Rose petals (As per requirement)
Method
- In a large mixing bowl, add ragi flour, baking powder, granulated sugar and salt.
- Blend all the ingredients listed under mixture and blend it in a smooth paste.
- Combine both the mixtures together with no lumps formed.
- Bake the cake for 30-60 mins. Once it’s baked, let it cool and set is aside.
- Prepare the icing for the cake by combining all the above-mentioned ingredients. Add more powdered sugar to make the frosting firmer.
- On the baked cake, add the icing and for decoration add the chopped pistachios and few rose petals.
- Your healthy millet-based cake its ready to be savoured.
