Recipe: Balance out all the candies with carrot and red cabbage smoothie

Anything that looks good or is well presented or has beautiful colours is welcome on our dining table and if it guarantees health, it is a sure shot winner amid these Covid-19 pandemic struck times. The never-ending days of lockdown are turning us guilty for binging on all those desserts that come our way but we need them to beat the panic triggers hollow.

If you too can’t stop binging on all those candies and sweet treats during extended lockdown weeks like us, try balancing it out with a glass of carrot and red cabbage smoothie which is basically a dessert with hidden immunity-boosting vegetables. Check out the recipe of carrot and red cabbage smoothie here and thank us later:

Ingredients for Carrot Smoothie:

1/2 cup frozen grated carrots

1 cup frozen bananas

1/3 cup rice milk

1 tsp golden milk powder

Ingredients for Red cabbage smoothie:

1/3 cup frozen red cabbage

1 cup frozen bananas

1/4 cup rice milk

1 tsp pink superfoods

Method:

Blend both smoothies separately and layer in a jar with frozen raspberries. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Instagram/detox.naturally)

Benefits:

Carrots are good for eyes as they keep them healthy, protect them against the sun, lowers chances of cataracts and other eye problems. Apart from being highly nutritious with beta carotene, fiber, vitamin K1, potassium and antioxidants, carrots are weight-loss-friendly and also linked to lower cholesterol levels.

As for the red cabbage, its Vitamin C content acts as an antioxidant which helps protect our cells while its potassium content ensures we have a healthy heart. Being high in fiber, it makes digesting foods easier and keeps the digestive system healthy apart from providing small amounts of calcium, magnesium, and zinc, which can help build and maintain healthy bones.

It is also a good source of vitamin K and makes for a perfect immune booster since it has ten times more vitamins, cancer-fighting flavonoids and a winning amount of antioxidants than a green cabbage. Hence, its consumption improves eye, teeth, bone and immune health.

