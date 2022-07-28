Recipe: Enjoy monsoons with these mouth-watering Rajasthani delicacies of Pyaz ki Kachori and Mirchi Vada
In India, monsoons always have a unique tale to tell and your taste buds will be whetting their appetite for some chatpata spicy hot snacks as a result of the pitter-patter of the raindrops falling in lieu with the sound of your favourite song, the chilling breeze and a cup of soothing hot chai. We have put together tasty Rajasthani recipes for you to indulge in.
Check out these local Rajasthani delicacies of Pyaz ki Kachori and Mirchi Vada below, especially shared for the monsoon to make unforgettable memories this rainy season!
1. Pyaz ki Kachori
Pyaz Kachori is a kind of Rajasthani Kachori, a fried pastry filled with a spicy onion filling. Most often eaten in the rainy season with tamarind chutney.
Ingredients:
Refined Flour- 250 gm
Ajwain- 5 gm
Oil- 50 gm
Salt- 5 gm
Chopped Onion- 300 gm
Boiled Potato- 200 gm
Besan- 50 gm
Hing- pinch
Whole coriander seeds- 10 gm
Chilli powder- 8 gm
Turmeric- 5 gm
Chat Masala- 5 gm
Garam masala powder- 2 gm
Green Chilly chopped- 2-3 nos
Black salt- 5 gm
Oil for fry
Method:
Prepare a dough using maida, oil, ajwain and some salt. Cover it and keep it aside for resting. Now sauté chopped onion and green chili using oil in a kadhai, then add besan and cook till it turns slightly brown. Add spice powder and mash potato.
Mix it well and remove from kadhai, now make small balls of prepared dough and roll into a 3-inch circle and stuff the mixture of filling. Repeat the process of making more kachori. The stuffed kachoris are ready, press them with your palm to slightly flattened.
Deep fry in medium heated oil. Serve it with Imly chutney and fried green chilies. Serves 5. To garnish, can be cut into small pieces, topped with chopped onion and tamarind chutney.
2. Mirchi Vada
Mirchi vada is a popular spicy Indian snack from Rajasthan, usually eaten in the rainy season, consisting of big green chili and potato stuffing battered and fried, served hot with tomato sauce or occasionally with mint and tamarind chutney.
Ingredients:
Potatoes boiled
Peeled and mashed- 300 gm
Jeera powder- 10 gm
Saunf powder- 5 gm
Red Chili powder- 5 gm
Coriander powder- 10 gm
Amchur Powder- pinch
Tamarind Pulp- 10 ml
Elephant pepper/ Bhajji chili- 12 nos
Besan- 250 gm
Rice flour- 50 gm
Ajwain- 5 gm
Salt- 5 gm
Oil for frying
Method:
Boil, peel, and mash the potatoes well. Add salt, chili powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, tamarind pulp, and amchur powder in it and mix well. Adjust the seasoning as per taste. Mix besan flour, rice flour, salt, and chili powder well. Add carom seeds too. Add water and make a thick yet flowing lump-free batter.
Rinse and wipe the chilies dry. Make a slit in the middle keeping the edges intact. Stuff the prepared potato mixture well. Heat oil for deep frying. Dip the stuffed chilies in the prepared batter and deep fry until golden and crispy. Drain excess oil and serve mirchi vada hot with mint & tamarind chutney
(Recipes: Chef Pavan Patel)
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics