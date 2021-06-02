Recipe: Let fudgy brownie bites paint mid-week blues, chocolatey with health

We don’t know what the question is but the answer is surely chocolate and this mid-week, we all need a little love but a brownie bite now and then doesn’t hurt. Hence, this Wednesday, we are letting fudgy brownie bites paint our mid-week blues, chocolatey with health.

A brownie a day keeps the frownies away and so, we are drooling over these fudgy brownie bites that are gluten-free and vegan sweet treats which require no baking. Check out its easy recipe here and thank us later:

Ingredients:

1 cup California Dates

1/4 cup tahini

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1/3 cup cocoa powder

1/4 cup gluten-free oat flour

1/4 cup vegan mini chocolate chips

Method:

If the dates aren't fresh and soft, soak them in warm water for 10-15 minutes. Meanwhile, line an 8.5" x 4.5" (or size of choice) loaf pan with parchment paper. Drain the dates, if soaked, and add to a food processor with the tahini, vanilla, cocoa powder and oat flour. Blend until a dough is formed.

Place the dough into a bowl and mix in the mini chocolate chips. Press into the prepared loaf pan. Freeze. Once frozen or almost frozen, cut into 32 squares. Place back in the freezer in an airtight container. Eat a piece whenever you're craving a sweet treat!

(Recipe: Instagram/fithealthyrecipes)

Benefits:

This super easy and healthy recipe is packed with health benefits and serves as an energy-rich snack that can be consumed daily. Apart from having an excellent nutrition profile, dates are high in fiber which is important for our overall health, benefits digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements, provide various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases and also help in improving the brain function.

Since they promote weight loss, treat constipation, works wonders for bone health, strengthen immunity, improve brain and heart health and even prevent diseases like Alzheimer or different types of cancer or other chronic diseases, experts advise on eating dates daily as a snack to help one feel energized without crashing soon afterward.

They even benefit those with diabetes and prediabetes as dates contain potent antioxidants which can reduce inflammation in the body as they are high in polyphenols along with several other nutrients and compounds which aid insulin resistance. However, it is advisable to confirm with your doctor before consuming them if you are diabetic.

Unlike wheat flour, oat flour doesn't contain any gluten instead, has more protein and fiber than regular flour. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage.

Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, it is a suitable flour for weight loss.

