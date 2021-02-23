Recipe: Quick and easy one pot Spinach Mushroom Quiche

If you are in the mood for a no fuss meal that requires minimum effort, cleaning and preparation but still results in a wholesome, comforting meal, the French quiche is a great option. A quiche is essentially a tart that has a flaky pastry crust and a delicious savoury custard as the filling that could include anything from cheese, mushrooms, spinach, chicken, bacon, seafood and much more. The best thing about quiches other than the obvious is that they can be served both hot and cold. The following recipe for Spinach and Mushroom quiche is a wholesome meal and the leftovers can be refrigerated or even frozen for later consumption. And though the recipe doesn't call for it, one can always add crispy bacon to the quiche filling, adding a crispy and smokey touch to the dish. Read on:

Ingredients

1 prepared 9-inch single pie crust

4 eggs

¾ cup milk

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ (10 ounce) bag fresh spinach

1 (8 ounce) package sliced fresh mushrooms

½ yellow onion, sliced

½ (4 ounce) container crumbled feta cheese

½ (8 ounce) package shredded Swiss cheese, divided

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 200 degrees C. Fit pie crust into a 9-inch pie dish.

2. Whisk eggs, milk, parsley, garlic, salt, black pepper, and nutmeg in a bowl.

3. Gently combine spinach, mushrooms, onion, and feta cheese in a separate bowl. Spread spinach-mushroom mixture in the prepared pie dish; top with half the Swiss cheese.

4. Pour egg mixture evenly over the filling, swirling egg mixture in bowl to spread seasonings through the eggs; top the quiche with remaining Swiss cheese. Place quiche on a baking sheet.

5. Bake in preheated oven until the quiche is lightly puffed and browned, 45 to 50 minutes. A toothpick inserted into the center of the filling should come out clean. Cool for 30 minutes before serving.

(Recipe courtesy All Recipes)