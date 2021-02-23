Recipe: Quick and easy one pot Spinach Mushroom Quiche
If you are in the mood for a no fuss meal that requires minimum effort, cleaning and preparation but still results in a wholesome, comforting meal, the French quiche is a great option. A quiche is essentially a tart that has a flaky pastry crust and a delicious savoury custard as the filling that could include anything from cheese, mushrooms, spinach, chicken, bacon, seafood and much more. The best thing about quiches other than the obvious is that they can be served both hot and cold. The following recipe for Spinach and Mushroom quiche is a wholesome meal and the leftovers can be refrigerated or even frozen for later consumption. And though the recipe doesn't call for it, one can always add crispy bacon to the quiche filling, adding a crispy and smokey touch to the dish. Read on:
Ingredients
1 prepared 9-inch single pie crust
4 eggs
¾ cup milk
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
1 teaspoon minced garlic
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ (10 ounce) bag fresh spinach
1 (8 ounce) package sliced fresh mushrooms
½ yellow onion, sliced
½ (4 ounce) container crumbled feta cheese
½ (8 ounce) package shredded Swiss cheese, divided
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 200 degrees C. Fit pie crust into a 9-inch pie dish.
2. Whisk eggs, milk, parsley, garlic, salt, black pepper, and nutmeg in a bowl.
3. Gently combine spinach, mushrooms, onion, and feta cheese in a separate bowl. Spread spinach-mushroom mixture in the prepared pie dish; top with half the Swiss cheese.
4. Pour egg mixture evenly over the filling, swirling egg mixture in bowl to spread seasonings through the eggs; top the quiche with remaining Swiss cheese. Place quiche on a baking sheet.
5. Bake in preheated oven until the quiche is lightly puffed and browned, 45 to 50 minutes. A toothpick inserted into the center of the filling should come out clean. Cool for 30 minutes before serving.
(Recipe courtesy All Recipes)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Quick and easy one pot Spinach Mushroom Quiche
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Perfect Chocolate Raspberry Torte with chocolate drizzle, fresh fruit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Bring smiles to breakfast table with this scrumptious vegan French Toast
- No eggs? No problem! Whip up this Classic French Toast for breakfast today which turns out to be super good and delicious despite being vegan | Check out the recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High on spirits without the alcohol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Have your cake and eat it too!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This vegan Pho recipe will change your mind about Vietnamese Noodle Soup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Let's make some creamy and luscious chocolate pudding from scratch: Recipe
- Make this decadent chocolate pudding at home. It will satiate your dessert cravings. The recipe is extremely easy and always results in a delicious outcome.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Bookmark this cinnamon roll chia pudding for a healthy Monday breakfast
- Are you a fit foodie, hunting for gluten free dessert or breakfast? Look no further as we bring to you a vegan treat with this recipe of cinnamon roll chia pudding that can also be served as a parfait and takes merely 5 minutes to prepare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Enjoy a cosy Sunday evening with Creamy Coconut Pasta and Crispy Tofu
- Looking for a vegan food that is packed with your favourite flavours? Try this recipe of Creamy Coconut Pasta with Crispy Tofu and add dollops of yum to your Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This Sunday give health a chance with Shilpa Shetty’s Tomato Celery Juice recipe
- As you hang up your boots this Sunday and indulge in some self love, make sure to say ‘hi’ to immunity boosting and ‘goodbye’ to skin ageing with Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s super easy recipe of Tomato Celery Juice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pick your pickle and tickle your taste buds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Crispy and healthy Oven Baked Sweet Potato Fries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: A bowl of this Vegetable Thukpa feels like a warm hug on cold nights
- Try the easy recipe of Vegetable Thukpa tonight. This comfort food tastes divine all year long but it especially feels like a warm hug on cold winter nights.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Pilates? No, we prefer pie-lattes especially if its protein pumpkin pie
- It might be too late to call it a Thanksgiving hangover so let’s just blame it on the weekend and the last traces of winters as we give into sweet treats with this recipe of protein pumpkin pie | Check benefits inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Deciding what to make for dinner?Try these Burnt Chilli Garlic Noodles
- In the mood for something spicy for your dinner? Try these Burnt Chilli Garlic Noodles, they will satiate your taste buds and maybe even become your new favourite dish.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox