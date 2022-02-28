Recipe: This sticky and crispy sesame cauliflower is perfect Monday dinner

If you are one of them who is looking for a meat-free recipe this Monday, try your hands on sticky and crispy sesame cauliflower that is full of flavour, perfect Monday dinner and easy to make. Started in 2003 by Sid Lerner, the Founder of The Monday Campaigns, Meatless Monday is a a global movement that encourages people to reduce their meat intake for their and the planet’s health.

If you are looking for a meatless, gluten-free, dairy-free and low fat dinner option, we got you sorted with this drool-worthy recipe of sesame cauliflower. It serves 3-4.

Ingredients for the cauliflower:

1 medium-sized head of cauliflower, cut into bite-sized florets

1 1/3 cup cassava flour

1 1/2 cups water, more if needed

1/2 tsp sea salt (optional)

Ingredients for the sauce:

1/2 cup coconut aminos

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp sesame oil

2 tbsp lime juice

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

1 tbsp tomato paste

3 garlic cloves, finely grated

1 tbsp grated ginger

2 tbsp arrowroot flour

1/2 cup water or vegetable broth, more if needed

2 tsp sesame seeds, for garnish

2 tbsp chopped green onions, for garnish

Method:

Preheat oven to 425F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk together the cassava flour, water and sea salt (if using). The batter should be thick enough to coat the cauliflower. If it's too thick, add a few tablespoons of water.

Add the cauliflower to the bowl and toss until well coated. Using a fork, transfer the battered cauliflower to the baking sheet, shaking off the excess batter. Leave at least 1 inch between each piece. Place in the oven for 20-25 minutes, until crisp. Flip the cauliflower pieces over halfway through.

To make the sauce, add the coconut aminos, maple syrup, sesame oil, lime juice, red pepper flakes, tomato paste, garlic and ginger to a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Whisk to combine and bring to a simmer.

In a small bowl, whisk together the arrowroot flour and water/vegetable broth. Pour into the sauce and cook, stirring often, until the sauce thickens up and becomes sticky, about 3-5 minutes. If the sauce is very thick then add a bit more water.

Add the baked cauliflower and toss to coat. Remove from heat and place on a serving plate or platter, then top with green onions and sesame seeds. Serve immediately.

(Recipe: Instagram/pausitivevibe)

Benefits:

While its magical “fat-burning” properties are yet to be proved, cauliflower is already known as a superfood courtesy its nutrient-rich content that includes vitamins B and C, fiber, high concentrations of antioxidants like carotenoids and glucosinolates. Apart from vitamins C and K, cauliflower also has calcium, iron, potassium and magnesium. As additional benefits, the vegetable has anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antibacterial effects which also means that including cauliflower in diet helps prevent cancer as it protects cells from damage.

Maple syrup extract may dramatically increase the potency of antibiotics according to researchers at McGill University in Canada. Another study claims that consuming pure maple syrup extract may help protect against Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disorder affecting motor neurons and maintain neuronal integrity during aging.

Til or sesame seeds are excellent for bones due to its manganese and calcium content, good for lactating mothers and growing children as it improves the quality of haemoglobin and digestion, prevents respiratory and lung problems like asthma and allergies, builds immunity and strength and is rich in minerals. It is rich in several nutrients that crucial for our immune system, including zinc, selenium, copper, iron, vitamin B6, and phosphorous.