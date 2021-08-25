Recipe: Treat yourself to a lavish lunch of Khashawadi Roll, Dahi Ke Roti Kebabs

Ask us about our favourite exercise and we’ll tell you it is a cross between a lunge and a crunch – we call it lunch and since lunch hour is the best hour of the day, we already scooped up a few exotic recipes to try out today for a lavish meal. All you need is love but sometimes a lunch break works wonders.

So, what’s cooking for lunch this Wednesday? If you are too busy to decide that amid mid-week blues, we got you sorted with two scrumptious and easy-to-make recipes of Khashawadi Roll along with Dahi Ke Roti Kebabs. If you are a vegetarian, we are sure your mouth has started watering as we bring to you these drool-worthy recipes from the kitchen of luxury destination resort, Anuraga Palace, in Ranthambore.

1. Khashawadi Roll﻿

Khashawadi Roll(Chef Satvir Singh, Executive Chef, Anuraga Palace)





Ingredients:

Cottage cheese - 150 gm

Green chutney- 10gm

Mango chutney- 10 gm

Cashew-nut 30 gm

Turmeric powder 1/2

Salt to taste

Tomato puree.- 1 cup

Red chili powder- 1 tsp

Coriander powder- 1 tsp

Garam masala- 1/2

Curd- 1/2 cup

Onion- 1

Cooking Oil

Butter

Method:

Take two slices of cottage cheese and top it with green chutney, mango chutney and cashew nut. Now, cook the cottage cheese on tawa grill till cooked.

Take it out and cut small pieces. For yellow gravy- In a pan, add cooking oil and chopped onion and saute.

When onion is half cooked, add cashew, red chilli and turmeric powder. Add tomato puree, salt according to taste and let it cook for 8-10 minutes.

Take the cottage cheese and dip it in yellow gravy. Top it with cream, butter, cashew.

2. Dahi ke roti kebabs﻿

Dahi ke roti kebabs(Chef Satvir Singh, Executive Chef, Anuraga Palace)

﻿

Ingredients:

Hung yoghurt- 200 grams

Paneer-50 grams

Small onion- 1 pc

Small capsicum- 1 pc

Small carrot- 1 pc

Coriander 2 tbsp

Salt to taste

Black pepper powder- 1 tsp

Chopped green chili- 2

Bread slices- 6 to 7

Corn flour- 2 tsp

Water 4 tsp

Cooking oil

Method:

Take a thick and creamy curd (hung curd) and add 1 cup crumbled paneer. Then, add onion, ginger, chili and coriander powder. Also, add salt and crushed pepper.

Then, add breadcrumbs to remove excess moisture. Mix it well making sure the paneer and hung curd are combined well. Do not over knead as the curd will start to release moisture.

Prepare small size kebab and coat them with corn flour to remove excess moisture. Then, deep fry the patties in oil on medium flame while stirring occasionally till they turn golden brown.

Serve dahi ke kabab with pudina chutney or sauce.

(Recipes: Chef Satvir Singh, Executive Chef, Anuraga Palace)

Benefits:

Paneer or cottage cheese is loaded with the goodness of healthy fats and milk proteins and helps builds a strong immune system which is on everyone’s top priority currently amid the Covid-19 pandemic, aids in the normal functioning of the digestive system and builds better bones and teeth courtesy its rich calcium content. It is not only an essential component in weight loss programs but is also an ideal food for diabetic patients and reduces the risk of cancer.

From being an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium to containing a healthy dose of fiber, folate, and iron, bell peppers or capsicums are full of nutrients. They improve eye health and reduce risk of several chronic diseases courtesy their vitamin C and various carotenoids content.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter