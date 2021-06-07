Recipe: Under the rains, corn-fess your love to bae with Mexican street corn

Anne Bronte once wrote, “A light wind swept over the corn, and all nature laughed in the sunshine” and though it is already evening, our poetic vibes and romance with corn dishes are at an all time high as rain clouds hover above us. To quench the summery thirst of the parched Earth, rains are here and so is our love for lounging on the balcony along with cravings for Mexican street corn which is simply a-maize-ing even when life is so corn-fused.

If you ask us for a love advice, we’d suggest you to corn-fess your love to bae with Mexican street corn under the rains. Word play aside, check out this drool-worthy recipe below and thank us later:

Ingredients:

Corn (with the husk, grilled prior)

2 Tablespoons of Vegan mayo

2 Tablespoons of sour cream (or Mexican Crema if available)

1 tablespoon of chipotle tabasco sauce

Juice of 1 lime

Zest from 1 lime

Fresh cilantro, chopped

Mexican Cotija cheese, grated

Method:

In a bowl mix the vegan mayo and sour cream. Add the lime zest and lime juice, and chipotle tabasco sauce, add a bit of salt.

Brush your grilled corn with the sauce, then sprinkle with the grated Cotija Cheese. Sprinkle the corns with chopped cilantro - and enjoy!

(Recipe: Jana Feanny, Instagram/theoriginalsaladqueen)

Benefits:

Corn can aid with digestion and eye health because of its high fiber content and plant compounds and is also important for one’s overall health courtesy its content of valuable B vitamins. Apart from providing our bodies with essential minerals like zinc, magnesium, copper, iron and manganese, corn boosts immune, skin and hair health owing to its considerable quantities of vitamins C and E.

