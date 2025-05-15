Say goodbye to sodas this summer: 5 refreshing keto drinks with the best seasonal flavours

Summer is here, and the outdoors has started to feel like a microwave, while indoors like a slow cooker when you don't have the air conditioners on. A cool, refreshing drink is the go-to saviour from this widespread summer heat. It's only natural for the heat to cloud your judgment, sidelining your fitness priorities and making the cooling but high-carb, sugary sodas and bottled fruit juices all the more tempting and irresistible. Summer heat is temporary, but the health damage from these drinks is permanent. Say cheers to your health by choosing genuine beverages to cool off from the heat.(Shutterstock)

Instead of sodas, rely on summer fruits and herbs to freshen you up, from tangy limes to calming cucumbers. There's no dearth of summer drinks that actually help you stay refreshed without spiking your sugar levels due to high sugar content.

Rahul Kamra, Keto Coach and Founder of Ketorets, shared these 5 cooling Keto summer drinks:

1. Sparkling cucumber lime cooler

This drink includes the summer favourites, cucumber and lime.(Shutterstock)

Ingredients:

½ cucumber, thinly sliced

Juice of 1 lime

Sparkling water (plain or flavored, unsweetened)

Ice cubes

A few mint leaves

Optional: a few drops of stevia or monk fruit sweetener.

Preparation:

Muddle cucumber slices and mint in a glass.

Add lime juice and sweetener if using.

Fill the glass with ice and top with sparkling water. Stir.

2. Keto lemonade

Lemonade includes a lot of sugar, but this one takes a healthier spin.(Shutterstock)

Ingredients:

2 cups cold water

Juice of 1 lemon

1/8 tsp pink Himalayan salt

Liquid stevia or erythritol to taste

Ice

Preparation:

Mix all ingredients in a mason jar or bottle.

Shake well and chill before serving.

3. Keto chaat paani

This drink is inspired by the tangy pani puri dip.(Shutterstock)

Ingredients:

1 lemon

5 grams fresh mint leaves, puréed

1/2 inch tamarind, puréed

5 grams fresh coriander, puréed

5 grams green chilli, puréed

1/4 tsp black salt

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper powder

1/2 tsp roasted jeera powder

1/2 tsp chaat masala

1/4 tsp amchur powder

2 sachets stevia

Preparation:

Blend all ingredients in a mixer

4. Keto jamun chia cooler

Keto Jamun Chia Cooler combines a seasonal fruit and along with it superfood chia seeds. (Shutterstock)

Ingredients:

30 grams jamun (about 5 pieces)

15 grams chia seeds, soaked

1/2 tsp black salt

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp chaat masala

2 sachets stevia

A pinch chilli powder

Preparation:

In a small bowl, immerse the chia seeds in hot water for a few minutes and keep them aside

Immerse the jamun in hot water and deseed them.

Add mulled jamun and chia seeds to a glass.

Add salt, black salt, chaat masala and stevia.

Add ice and coffee water.

Stir it and a pinch of chilli powder

5. Keto masala chaas

Chaas is widely enjoyed in summers.(Shutterstock)

Ingredients:

45 grams curd

10 grams mint leaves (a handful)

10 grams coriander leaves (a handful)

1 green chilli, chopped

1 inch ginger

1/3 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black salt

1/4 tsp black pepper powder

1/2 tsp roasted cumin powder

1/2 tsp chaat masala

Preparation:

In a blender bowl, add curd and all masalas with salt.

Add muddled mint and coriander leaves.

Add crushed green chilli and ginger.

Top it up with cold water and ice.

Blend and serve

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.