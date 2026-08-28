Sneak protein and fibre into your daily diet with this creamy green pea hummus recipe that packs 12g protein
Make delicious green pea hummus using boiled chickpeas, stewed peas, and spices that pack 12 to 13 grams of protein per serving, ideal for enhancing your meals.
Do you like sneaking protein into your daily diet using delicious recipes? Then peas are your answer. While eating chicken, eggs, paneer, and tofu are the go-to options for those looking for a complete protein source, peas often get ignored. It is not considered a complete protein because, though it contains all 9 essential amino acids, it provides only small amounts of methionine and cysteine.
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But when you are on a calorie-deficient diet, peas can help you replace ketchup and mayonnaise, which contain chemicals, according to Kiran Kukreja, a nutritionist. On August 21, she shared a recipe for making high-protein green pea hummus.
High-protein green peas hummus recipe
According to her, this homemade dip takes just a few minutes to make, tastes so much better, and packs 12 to 13 grams of protein. “You can add this to dosa, paratha, frankie, sandwich, wraps, basically anywhere you would normally reach for ketchup or mayo. This hummus dip is actually creamy, flavourful, and genuinely addictive, and the ingredients are already sitting in your kitchen right now,” she added.
The nutritionist reiterated that this is a great way to sneak in protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals without feeling like you are on a ‘healthy diet’. Moreover, she added, “One cup gives you around 12 to 13 grams of protein, so you are not just making your food tastier, you are also supporting your muscles, skin, hair and energy with every serving.”
Ingredients
⦿ 1 cup boiled chickpeas
⦿ 1 cup steamed green peas
⦿ 1 tbsp sesame seeds
⦿ Coriander & mint leaves
⦿ 1 to 2 green chillies
⦿ 1 garlic clove
⦿ ½ tsp jeera powder
⦿ Salt to taste
⦿ Juice of ½ lemon
⦿ 1 tbsp olive oil
⦿ 2 to 3 ice cubes
Method
Step 1: Steam the green peas for seven to eight minutes.
Step 2: Add peas, chickpeas, coriander, mint, sesame seeds, olive oil, green chilli, garlic, jeera powder, salt, lemon juice, and ice cubes to a blender.
Step 3: Blend until the mixture turns smooth and creamy. Add a splash of water if needed, and your hummus is ready.
Step 4: Transfer to a bowl and top it with olive oil, red chilli powder, pomegranate seeds, and a few boiled chickpeas.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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