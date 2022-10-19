Spinach recipes: Healthy and tasty palak snacks to boost your child's immunity

Winters are fast approaching and a variety of green leafy vegetables that are abundant in the season will make their ways into our kitchen. Spinach or palak is one of the most popular of all green veggies as it can be turned into delicious recipes. It is also a storehouse of Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin K1, folic acid, iron and calcium. Palak is for everyone from children to elderly. Not only it is low in calories, but also stabilises blood sugar levels being a low glycaemic index food. Its soluble and insoluble fibres also prevent constipation and the ample amounts of antioxidants prevent against many diseases. One of the antioxidants in spinach, called lutein, helps reduce risk of age-related macular degeneration, a condition that can cause blurry vision. (Also read: Gorge on palak paneer or palak paratha this winter for amazing health benefits)

Spinach is also beneficial for children since they are in growing phase of life and superfoods like spinach are really important for them to get appropriate nutrition. Spinach is beneficial for toddlers as it's easy to digest and has loads of calcium that supports their growing bones and vitamins that improves a child's eyesight. Spinach also has potassium that is good for brain function and boosts concentration while the folate content helps in development of nervous system.

Here are some delicious spinach recipes to add to your diet:

1. Spinach Moong dal idlis

Ingredient:

• Moong dal – 1 cup soaked

• Spinach – 1 cup

• Oil – 2 tsp

• Salt – as per taste

• Red chilli – ¼ tsp

• Baking soda – ¼ tsp

Instruction:

- Soak yellow moong dal for 5-6 hours. Blend the dal in a blender to make puree.

- Blanch the spinach and make puree.

- In a bowl add spinach puree and moong dal puree. Add above spices. Make a thick paste, adjust the consistency with water. Batter should not be too flowy like a cheela batter.

- Take the idli mould, do the greasing of the mould. Just before pouring the batter add baking soda to the batter.

- Steam the idlis for 12 minutes on low flame.

- Serve hot with sambhar or pudina/mint chutney.

2. Spinach and egg Quiche

Ingredient:

• 2 whole eggs

• Spinach – 1 cup

• Oil/melted butter – 2 tsp

• Salt – as per taste

• Red chilli – ¼ tsp

• Corn- ¼ cups

• Red bell peppers - ¼ cups

• Yellow bell pepper – ¼ cup

• Onions – ¼ cup

• Cheese – 1 cube

Instruction:

- Blanch the spinach and make puree.

- In a bowl add 2 whole eggs. Add all the chopped veggies and spinach puree.

- Whisk the egg properly.

- Add cheese to egg spinach batter.

- Grease the muffin moulds with oil/ butter.

- Pour the batter to the muffin mould.

- Bake the eggs in oven on 200 degrees for 15-20 minutes.

3. Palak Chickpea Corn Tikki

Ingredient

• White chana – 1 cup soaked

• 1-2 boiled potato

• Spinach – 1 cup

• Corn – ¼ cup (chopped)

• Oil – 2 tbsp

• Salt – as per taste

• Jeera powder – 1/2 tsp

• Garam masala – ¼ tsp

• Coriander powder – 1/2 tsp

• Red chilli – ¼ tsp

• Sesame seeds – 1tsp

Instruction:

- Soak chickpeas for 7 hours and boil. Boil potato and remove the skin.

- Finely chop the spinach.

- In a bowl, add mashed potatoes, chopped corn, chopped spinach and mashed chickpeas together. Add above spices and 1 tsp oil to make very soft dough.

- Now apply oil on your palm and take small portion of dough to give tikki shape.

- Roll the tikki in sesame seeds. Keep them in fridge for 15-20 minutes so that it sets properly.

- Add oil in the pan and shallow fry your tikki till it turns little brown.

4. Palak Paneer Roll

Ingredients:

• 1 cup wheat flour + flaxseed powder - 1 tbsp

• Spinach – 1 cup

• Oil – 2 tsp

• Salt – as per taste

• Cumin powder – ¼ tsp

• Red chilli – ¼ tsp

• Garam masala – ½ tsp

• Onions – 1 cup

• Cheese – 1 cube

• Paneer – 150 g

• Tomato puree – 1 cup

Instructions:

To make spinach chapati

- Blanch the spinach and make puree.

- Take 1 cup wheat flour. Add water and spinach puree. Add salt to taste, ½ tsp cumin seeds powder. 1 tsp oil to make a soft dough.

- Cover the dough and set it aside for 10 minutes.

- Now knead the dough again and divide it into 5 equal parts.

- Roll out each dough ball into a round shape using rolling pin.

- Pan roast the phulka until light brown coloured spots appear on both sides.

To make paneer stuffing

- In a pan add oil, cumin seeds and add ½ cup onions roast until brown.

- Add tomato puree to it and cook for 5-7 minutes.

- Then add salt, red chilli, garam masala and grated paneer. Mix well and keep it aside.

Assemble

- Take 1 spinach chapatti apply the paneer stuffing and top it with some freshly grated cheese and onions.

- Roll the chapatti and serve hot.

