Emboding the rich tradition and exquisite flavours of Asian cuisine, chicken bao is a culinary masterpiece of delicately steamed bun with savoury chicken filling and is enjoyed as a simple snack, appetizer or a gourmet delicacy by food enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds. Originating from Chinese cuisine, Chicken Bao is usually accompanied or can be customised with a dipping sauce such as soy sauce or chili oil and offers a harmonious blend of savoury, sweet and aromatic flavours that tantalise the taste buds and make it a cherished staple across Asia and beyond. Step-by-step guide to make delicious Chicken Bao from scratch at home (Image courtesy Chowman Chain of Restaurants)

If you are looking for a step-by-step guide to make delicious Chicken Bao from scratch at home, look no further as we got you sorted. So this Saturday, bring the taste of the streets home and savour the flavours of Asia with the homemade Chicken Bao recipe given below -

INGREDIENTS:

Flour – 705 gm

What starch- 150 gm

Milk powder - 120 gm

Yeast - 24 gm

Sugar - 150gm

Salt- 900 gm

Baking powder – 15 gm

Refined oil- 74 ml

Hot water – 40 ml

Roasted chicken (raw)-120gm

Oil-20 ml

Ginger -1 tablespoon

Garlic – 1 tablespoon

Honey - ½ tablespoon

Tomato sauce -2 teaspoons

Chilli paste-1 tablespoon

Oyster sauce-10 ml

Dark soya – 1 tablespoon

Light soya – ½ tablespoon

Lettuce-30gm

Siracha mayo -20gm

Sesame seed (white)- 3 tablespoons

Sesame seed (black)-3 tablespoons

Microgreens- 4-5 steams

Method:

Take the flour and add wheat starch along with Milk powder. Now add yeast, starch, Sugar, Salt, Baking powder and mix them well with oil.

Make dough and let it rest for 30 to 45 minutes.

Now add hot water and further mix the dough. Wrap in cellophane and let it sit for another 30-35 minutes.

Further divide the dough in 9 parts and roll them in bao shape. Wrap in and rest it for 15 minutes. The added hot water will help in making the bread fluffy.

Steam the dough for 15-20 minutes.

Now cut the raw meat into strips and marinate using salt, ginger and garlic paste to roast.

Then in a pan take some oil and heat it well. One by one add ginger, garlic and chili paste to sauté. Further add all the sauces along with the roasted strips and toss them well for thick semi gravy like consistency.

Now take the steamed dough. Place a lettuce leaf on two sides. Insert 2 chicken strips inside the bao and garnish using mayo, sesame seeds and top it off with micro greens.

Portion = 2-3 People (9 Baos in total)

Preparation time = 1 ½ - 2 hours.

(Recipe: Chef Ram Bahadhur Budhathoki, Head Chef)