 Step-by-step guide to make delicious Chicken Bao from scratch at home - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Recipes / Step-by-step guide to make delicious Chicken Bao from scratch at home

Step-by-step guide to make delicious Chicken Bao from scratch at home

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Feb 24, 2024 01:19 PM IST

Bring the taste of the streets home this Saturday and savour the flavours of Asia with this homemade Chicken Bao recipe

Emboding the rich tradition and exquisite flavours of Asian cuisine, chicken bao is a culinary masterpiece of delicately steamed bun with savoury chicken filling and is enjoyed as a simple snack, appetizer or a gourmet delicacy by food enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds. Originating from Chinese cuisine, Chicken Bao is usually accompanied or can be customised with a dipping sauce such as soy sauce or chili oil and offers a harmonious blend of savoury, sweet and aromatic flavours that tantalise the taste buds and make it a cherished staple across Asia and beyond.

Step-by-step guide to make delicious Chicken Bao from scratch at home (Image courtesy Chowman Chain of Restaurants)
Step-by-step guide to make delicious Chicken Bao from scratch at home (Image courtesy Chowman Chain of Restaurants)

If you are looking for a step-by-step guide to make delicious Chicken Bao from scratch at home, look no further as we got you sorted. So this Saturday, bring the taste of the streets home and savour the flavours of Asia with the homemade Chicken Bao recipe given below -

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

INGREDIENTS:

Flour – 705 gm

What starch- 150 gm

Milk powder - 120 gm

Yeast - 24 gm

Sugar - 150gm

Salt- 900 gm

Baking powder – 15 gm

Refined oil- 74 ml

Hot water – 40 ml

Roasted chicken (raw)-120gm

Oil-20 ml

Ginger -1 tablespoon

Garlic – 1 tablespoon

Honey - ½ tablespoon

Tomato sauce -2 teaspoons

Chilli paste-1 tablespoon

Oyster sauce-10 ml

Dark soya – 1 tablespoon

Light soya – ½ tablespoon

Lettuce-30gm

Siracha mayo -20gm

Sesame seed (white)- 3 tablespoons

Sesame seed (black)-3 tablespoons

Microgreens- 4-5 steams

Method:

  • Take the flour and add wheat starch along with Milk powder. Now add yeast, starch, Sugar, Salt, Baking powder and mix them well with oil.
  • Make dough and let it rest for 30 to 45 minutes.
  • Now add hot water and further mix the dough. Wrap in cellophane and let it sit for another 30-35 minutes.
  • Further divide the dough in 9 parts and roll them in bao shape. Wrap in and rest it for 15 minutes. The added hot water will help in making the bread fluffy.
  • Steam the dough for 15-20 minutes.
  • Now cut the raw meat into strips and marinate using salt, ginger and garlic paste to roast.
  • Then in a pan take some oil and heat it well. One by one add ginger, garlic and chili paste to sauté. Further add all the sauces along with the roasted strips and toss them well for thick semi gravy like consistency.
  • Now take the steamed dough. Place a lettuce leaf on two sides. Insert 2 chicken strips inside the bao and garnish using mayo, sesame seeds and top it off with micro greens.

Portion = 2-3 People (9 Baos in total)

Preparation time = 1 ½ - 2 hours.

(Recipe: Chef Ram Bahadhur Budhathoki, Head Chef)

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On