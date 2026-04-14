This 4-seed chutney is a nutrient powerhouse loaded with Omega-3s: Step-by-step recipe
Add this four-seed chutney to your diet for a natural boost of Omega-3s and daily nutrition. Here’s a breakdown of the recipe.
If you are tired of eating bland food, this four-seed chutney can instantly elevate your taste and give you a boost of Omega-3s. In a February 23, 2026, post, Keertida, a trained chef from Mumbai, shared a quick four-seed chutney recipe packed with nutrients and Omega-3s. Here’s a breakdown of the recipe.
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Four seed chutney
This four-seed chutney packs black and white sesame, niger(Karale/ khursani), and flaxseed with lots of kadipatta. It ensures you get those Omega-3s and other nutrients in a way that doesn’t sacrifice taste for health. You can pair it with dal/rice or even with chapati and parathas.
Ingredients required
Here are the ingredients required to make this chutney at home:{{/usCountry}}
Here are the ingredients required to make this chutney at home:{{/usCountry}}
Two tablespoons of flaxseed{{/usCountry}}
Two tablespoons of flaxseed{{/usCountry}}
Two tablespoons of white sesame seeds{{/usCountry}}
Two tablespoons of white sesame seeds{{/usCountry}}
One tablespoon of black sesame seeds{{/usCountry}}
One tablespoon of black sesame seeds{{/usCountry}}
Three tablespoons dry coconut{{/usCountry}}
Three tablespoons dry coconut{{/usCountry}}
Two teaspoons of groundnut oil{{/usCountry}}
Two teaspoons of groundnut oil{{/usCountry}}
12-14 Fenugreek seeds{{/usCountry}}
12-14 Fenugreek seeds{{/usCountry}}
Asafoetida{{/usCountry}}
Asafoetida{{/usCountry}}
Two teaspoons of coriander seeds{{/usCountry}}
Two teaspoons of coriander seeds{{/usCountry}}
3-5 red chillies{{/usCountry}}
3-5 red chillies{{/usCountry}}
One cup of curry leaves{{/usCountry}}
One cup of curry leaves{{/usCountry}}
Salt to taste{{/usCountry}}
Salt to taste{{/usCountry}}
Aamchoor powder{{/usCountry}}
Aamchoor powder{{/usCountry}}
Sugar for flavour{{/usCountry}}
Sugar for flavour{{/usCountry}}
Three to four cloves of garlic
Four seed chutney recipe{{/usCountry}}
Three to four cloves of garlic
Four seed chutney recipe{{/usCountry}}
Here’s a step-by-step recipe for making four-seed chutney:{{/usCountry}}
Here’s a step-by-step recipe for making four-seed chutney:{{/usCountry}}
Step 1: In a kadhai, dry roast flaxseed until they start popping.{{/usCountry}}
Step 1: In a kadhai, dry roast flaxseed until they start popping.{{/usCountry}}
Step 2: Now transfer it to a bowl.{{/usCountry}}
Step 2: Now transfer it to a bowl.{{/usCountry}}
Step 3: In the same kadhai, dry roast white sesame seeds, black sesame seeds, and niger seeds on a low flame.
Step 4: Transfer to the bowl with flaxseed once they start popping.
Step 5: In the same kadhai, toast khobra/ dry coconut till warm brown.
Step 6: Transfer to a bowl with seeds.
Step 7: Now in the same kadhai (once again), heat groundnut oil and add fenugreek seeds, asafoetida and coriander seeds.
Step 8: Tip in red chilies (depending on heat tolerance).
Step 9: Now add one cup of packed curry leaves, washed and dried on a kitchen towel. You need to toast it till it turns crackly-crisp.
Step 10: Once cool, first coarsely powder the seeds & dry coconut mixture.
Step 11: Then powder the spices with curry leaves along with salt and amchoor powder. You could add some sugar for flavour balance.
Step 12: Now you can add garlic. If using garlic, skip the asafoetida and sugar.
Step 13: Combine the seeds and curry leaves powders, mix well, and check if you need to adjust salt, amchoor, sugar, and red chili powder.
Step 14: Add as needed and store in an airtight container. It can be easily stories for three weeks.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.
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