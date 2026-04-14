This 4-seed chutney is a nutrient powerhouse loaded with Omega-3s: Step-by-step recipe

If you are tired of eating bland food, this four-seed chutney can instantly elevate your taste and give you a boost of Omega-3s. In a February 23, 2026, post, Keertida, a trained chef from Mumbai, shared a quick four-seed chutney recipe packed with nutrients and Omega-3s. Here’s a breakdown of the recipe.

Four seed chutney recipe packed with omega-3.(Unsplash)

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Four seed chutney

This four-seed chutney packs black and white sesame, niger(Karale/ khursani), and flaxseed with lots of kadipatta. It ensures you get those Omega-3s and other nutrients in a way that doesn’t sacrifice taste for health. You can pair it with dal/rice or even with chapati and parathas.

Ingredients required

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{{^usCountry}} Here are the ingredients required to make this chutney at home: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the ingredients required to make this chutney at home: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Two tablespoons of flaxseed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two tablespoons of flaxseed {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Two tablespoons of white sesame seeds {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two tablespoons of white sesame seeds {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One tablespoon of black sesame seeds {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One tablespoon of black sesame seeds {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Three tablespoons dry coconut {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three tablespoons dry coconut {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Two teaspoons of groundnut oil {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two teaspoons of groundnut oil {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 12-14 Fenugreek seeds {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 12-14 Fenugreek seeds {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Asafoetida {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asafoetida {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Two teaspoons of coriander seeds {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two teaspoons of coriander seeds {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3-5 red chillies {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3-5 red chillies {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One cup of curry leaves {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One cup of curry leaves {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Salt to taste {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salt to taste {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Aamchoor powder {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aamchoor powder {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sugar for flavour {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sugar for flavour {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Three to four cloves of garlic Four seed chutney recipe {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three to four cloves of garlic Four seed chutney recipe {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here’s a step-by-step recipe for making four-seed chutney: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here’s a step-by-step recipe for making four-seed chutney: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 1: In a kadhai, dry roast flaxseed until they start popping. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 1: In a kadhai, dry roast flaxseed until they start popping. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 2: Now transfer it to a bowl. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 2: Now transfer it to a bowl. {{/usCountry}}

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Step 3: In the same kadhai, dry roast white sesame seeds, black sesame seeds, and niger seeds on a low flame.

Step 4: Transfer to the bowl with flaxseed once they start popping.

Step 5: In the same kadhai, toast khobra/ dry coconut till warm brown.

Step 6: Transfer to a bowl with seeds.

Step 7: Now in the same kadhai (once again), heat groundnut oil and add fenugreek seeds, asafoetida and coriander seeds.

Step 8: Tip in red chilies (depending on heat tolerance).

Step 9: Now add one cup of packed curry leaves, washed and dried on a kitchen towel. You need to toast it till it turns crackly-crisp.

Step 10: Once cool, first coarsely powder the seeds & dry coconut mixture.

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Step 11: Then powder the spices with curry leaves along with salt and amchoor powder. You could add some sugar for flavour balance.

Step 12: Now you can add garlic. If using garlic, skip the asafoetida and sugar.

Step 13: Combine the seeds and curry leaves powders, mix well, and check if you need to adjust salt, amchoor, sugar, and red chili powder.

Step 14: Add as needed and store in an airtight container. It can be easily stories for three weeks.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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