Treat your tastebuds with Kashmiri Aloo Dum. Recipe inside

Once in a while, we crave a burst of spices for our tastebuds. In case you are having that kind of a day, we have the perfect recipe for you to have with poori or chapathi. Kashmiri Aloo Dum is a recipe from the hills of Jammu and Kashmir that brings potatoes cooked in a range of spices with curd and chilli, and ginger and fennel. The curry is appropriate to be had at home for dinner with family, as well as when guests come down.

Kashmiri Aloo Dum fits the dinner plate like anything. Chef Kunal Kapur shared a super easy and make-at-home recipe of the delicious curry on his Instagram profile, and it is making us want to try it out right away. Take a look at the recipe here:

Ingredients:

Baby Potatoes(peeled) - 2 cups

Mustard oil - 4 tbsp

Fennel Seed Powder (saunf) - 1 tbsp

2nos Black cardamom

Caraway seeds(shahi jeera) - 1 ½tsp

Mustard oil - for frying

1 ½cup Curd

Dry Ginger Powder (saunth) - ½tbsp

1 small stick Cinnamon

1 tsp Heeng (asafoetida)

To taste Salt

Method:

Peel the potatoes and prick them with a fork in places. Heal mustard oil in a pan and fry the potatoes till they are half done. Take the potatoes out and cool them down. Again, prick the half-cooked potatoes with a fork and put them back in the oil till they are cooked properly. Separately whisk curd, saunf powder, saunth powder, black cardamom, cinnamon, shahi jeera, hing and kashmiri chilli powder. In a pan heat mustard oil and add the whisked curd. Increase the heat of the pan and keep stirring till the curd comes to a boil. Once the boiling starts, lower the heat and let it cook for 5 minutes. Add the potatoes with a dash of water and salt. Cover and cook till oil floats on the surface. This should take about 15-20mins on low heat. Add more water if required. The final consistency should feature thick curry sticking to the potatoes. Serve it with Indian bread.

