Twinkle Khanna shares the recipe for guilt-free sev puri(Instagram/twinklerkhanna)
Twinkle Khanna shares guilt-free sev puri recipe, it's a perfect tea time snack

  • Twinkle Khanna recently shared the recipe of a healthier version of sev puri that makes your taste buds happy without giving you the calories. We cannot wait to try this delectable recipe.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:28 AM IST

The most common New Year resolution, that a lot of people take, is to get fit and eat clean. For the same reason, everyone looks for a healthier alternative or a guilt-free version of their favourite food, and that is exactly what Twinkle Khanna is also doing. The actor recently attempted to make a special version of sev puri that will make your tastebuds happy but not at the cost of a lot of calorie intake.

The mother-of-two had to make the recipe twice to get it exactly right and make it easier for her followers to achieve the delicious desired tastes in one go. Now that we have spoken about sev puri so much, we are sure you are already salivating thinking about its taste, so without further ado, let us tell you the recipe.

Guilt-free Sev Puri recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh curd, made from toned milk (3.5% fat)

25 slices of cucumber, approximately 0.5 cm in thickness

1 cup moong sprouts or 1/3 cup uncooked green moong (soak for 6 – 8 hours, drain and keep covered for another 12 hours)

1 small onion, chopped finely

1 green chilli, chopped finely

2 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped finely

½ tsp chaat masala

1 tsp powdered sugar

½ tsp jeera powder (cumin powder)

¼ tsp black pepper powder

Salt as per taste

Method:

Hang the curd in a muslin cloth for half an hour to drain excess water and give it a thicker consistency. While that is happening, boil 300 ml of water and add ½ tsp of salt to it. Pour in moong sprouts to the water and remove the pan from heat and cover it. Drain the sprouts after 20 minutes. Keep them on the side and let them come to the room temperature.

Remove the curd and transfer it to a bowl. To this, add the sprouts, onion, fresh coriander, green chilli, sugar, pepper along with the salt and mix nicely.

For the final step, lay the slices of cucumber on a serving dish. Apply spoonful of the curd mix on the slices and garnish it with chaat masala, jeera powder and fresh coriander. Serve immediately.

