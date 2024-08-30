A gluten-free diet isn't just a trend but a necessity for individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. But in today's health-conscious world, the demand for gluten-free options has grown exponentially as even those without specific dietary restrictions are increasingly drawn to gluten-free recipes due to its potential health benefits such as improved digestion and reduced inflammation. Ultimate guilt-free dessert: This gluten-free Stewed Apple and Cranberry Crumble will change your dessert game forever! (Photo by Indian Accent, New Delhi)

One such delectable treat that perfectly aligns with this dietary choice is the Stewed Apple and Cranberry Crumble with Nutty Seeds. If you too, like us, want to kickstart the weekend on a sweet note, follow the recipe below and indulge in this dessert that not only satisfies your sweet tooth but also delivers a wholesome and nourishing experience.

Ingredients for the Stewed Apple Mix:

4 large apples, peeled, cored, and diced

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup water

2 tbsp honey or maple syrup

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Ingredients for the Seed and Nuts Crumble:

1 cup gluten-free oats

1/2 cup mixed nuts (almonds, walnuts, pecans), chopped

1/4 cup sunflower seeds

1/4 cup pumpkin seeds

1/4 cup coconut oil, melted

2 tbsp honey or maple syrup

1/2 tsp cinnamon

Method to prepare the Stewed Apple Mix:

In a medium saucepan, combine diced apples, dried cranberries, water, honey or maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla extract. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the apples are tender and the mixture is thickened (about 10-15 minutes). Remove from heat and set aside.

Method to prepare the Seed and Nuts Crumble:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). In a large mixing bowl, combine gluten-free oats, chopped nuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, melted coconut oil, honey or maple syrup, and cinnamon. Spread the mixture evenly on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until golden brown, stirring halfway through to ensure even toasting. Remove from the oven and let cool.

Method to assemble the dessert:

Divide the stewed apple mix into serving bowls. Sprinkle the seed and nuts crumble generously over the top. Serve warm, optionally with a dollop of yogurt or a scoop of vanilla ice cream for added indulgence.

Enjoy your delicious gluten-free dessert!

(Recipe: Sandeep Singh Sous Chef)

Benefits:

Apples are a low glycemic index fruit, meaning they do not cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels. With their high fiber content and natural sugars, apples are a great choice for individuals looking to maintain stable blood sugar levels throughout the day while enjoying a tasty and nutritious snack.

Apples have impressive health benefits from being nutritious to being a good source of fiber and vitamin C. High in fiber and water, apples may be good for weight loss and have been linked to a lower risk of heart disease, lower risk of type 2 diabetes, lower risk of cancer, promote good gut bacteria and help protect lungs from oxidative damage which helps fight asthma.

Due to their high nutrient and antioxidant content, cranberries are considered superfood that not only lower the risk of urinary tract infection (UTI) but also help prevent certain types of cancer, improve immune function and decrease blood pressure. They are rich in vitamin C that helps boost collagen production which improves the elasticity of the skin and also makes it soft, glowing and firm.