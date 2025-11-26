Viral roti-packing hack: Try this easy way to prep your lunch

Packing lunch can be a simple task or a daily challenge, especially when it comes to keeping rotis fresh. A simple roti-packing trick is grabbing attention on social media, offering an easy way for everyday lunch prep

Many people struggle with soggy or stuck-together rotis by the time lunch rolls around. Now, a simple packing trick is catching attention online, showing an easy way to keep rotis neat, separate, and ready to eat.

A creator’s simple fold-for-lunch packaging trick

Instagram creator ‘hello_oddly’, known for quick DIY and household hacks, shared a simple roti-packing trick that’s gaining attention for its practicality.

The method is easy: first, fold a roti by bringing the left and right edges toward the center, similar to starting a shawarma wrap. Next, roll it from the bottom to form a compact cylinder that sits neatly in a lunch box.

Finally, place a long piece of tissue paper in the lunch box, lay the rolled roti on top, and wrap the excess tissue around it like a sleeve, repeating the process for each roti. This technique keeps every roti separate, reduces exposure to steam, and prevents sogginess, making it perfect for school or work lunches.

Also Read: Roti makers to ease the cooking hassle after a long day: 6 options suited for you

Social media reacts to the roti packaging video

Users responded quickly. Comments ranged from appreciation to quick jokes. “Beautiful packaging idea for rotis,” one user posted. Another wrote, “Nice idea.” A light comment underneath read, “Ek reh gayi (one was left),” reacting to one roti left outside in the creator’s demo.

Roti hacks appear online often, but they mostly revolve around dough tricks or cooking shortcuts. Packing methods don’t get the same traction. This clip gained attention because the action is simple and doesn’t require special materials. Just tissue paper and a lunch box. And it solves a common problem for people who carry rotis to school or work every day.

FAQs:

What is the new viral roti-packing hack?

It’s a fold-and-wrap method shown by Instagram user ‘hello_oddly’ to pack rotis individually.

Who demonstrated the technique?

Instagram creator @Hellooddly, known for DIY and life-hack videos.

Does the hack work for multiple rotis?

Yes, each roti is wrapped separately so they stay intact and don’t stick together.