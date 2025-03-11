Menu Explore
Roti makers to ease the cooking hassle after a long day: 6 options suited for you

ByAffiliate Desk
Mar 11, 2025 10:44 AM IST

Find the best electric roti maker for your needs with our comprehensive list of the top 6 products available in the market. Discover the pros and cons.

Are you tired of spending hours in the kitchen making chapatis? Electric roti makers are a convenient solution for busy households. With a variety of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 6 best electric roti makers to help you find the perfect one for your needs. Whether you are looking for a compact and easy-to-use model or a high-capacity roti maker for large families, we have something for everyone. Read on to discover the pros, cons, and key features of each product to make an informed decision.

Effortless electric roti maker for quick, perfect, and fluffy rotis.
Effortless electric roti maker for quick, perfect, and fluffy rotis.

The BAJAJ VACCO Automatic Roti Maker is a versatile and reliable option for making chapatis, parathas, and other flatbreads. With 900 watts of power, it can quickly and efficiently prepare delicious rotis for your family. Its non-stick coating ensures easy cleaning and maintenance, while its compact design makes it ideal for small kitchens.

Specifications

Power
900 watts
Coating
Non-stick
Capacity
Medium
Size
Compact

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Powerful 900 watts motor

affiliate-tick

Non-stick coating for easy cleaning

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Medium capacity may not be suitable for large families

The Moss & Stone Electric Roti Maker is equipped with a powerful motor and a non-stick coating for hassle-free roti making. Its automatic temperature control ensures perfectly cooked chapatis every time. The compact and sleek design makes it a great addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications

Power
1000 watts
Coating
Non-stick
Capacity
Medium
Size
Compact

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Automatic temperature control

affiliate-tick

Sleek and modern design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Medium capacity may not be suitable for large families

The Multipurpose Electric Roti Maker is perfect for preparing chapatis, parathas, and more with its versatile design. Its automatic operation and non-stick coating make it a convenient addition to any kitchen. With a powerful motor and easy-to-use controls, it is suitable for both beginners and experienced users.

Specifications

Power
800 watts
Coating
Non-stick
Capacity
Medium
Size
Compact

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Versatile design for various flatbreads

affiliate-tick

Easy-to-use controls

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Medium capacity may not be suitable for large families

The Hilton Roti Maker offers a multi-utility design for preparing chapatis, dosas, and more. With a durable non-stick coating, it ensures easy cleaning and maintenance. Its compact and lightweight build makes it a practical choice for small kitchens or on-the-go use.

Specifications

Power
1000 watts
Coating
Non-stick
Capacity
Medium
Size
Compact

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Multi-utility design for various flatbreads

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and portable

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Medium capacity may not be suitable for large families

The DIGISMART Automatic Roti Maker features a non-stick coating and a user-friendly design for quick and efficient chapati making. Its automatic operation and adjustable temperature control ensure consistent results every time. With a compact and sleek build, it is suitable for modern kitchens.

Specifications

Power
900 watts
Coating
Non-stick
Capacity
Medium
Size
Compact

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

User-friendly design with adjustable temperature control

affiliate-tick

Sleek and modern build

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Medium capacity may not be suitable for large families

The Aervinten Electric Roti Maker features an automatic operation and a non-stick coating for easy chapati making. Its durable build and sleek design make it a practical addition to any kitchen. With a powerful motor and compact size, it is suitable for everyday use.

Specifications

Power
1000 watts
Coating
Non-stick
Capacity
Medium
Size
Compact

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Automatic operation for effortless roti making

affiliate-tick

Sleek and durable design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Medium capacity may not be suitable for large families

Best 3 features of the top roti makers

Best roti makersPowerCoatingCapacitySize
BAJAJ VACCO Automatic Roti Maker900 wattsNon-stickMediumCompact
Moss & Stone Electric Roti Maker1000 wattsNon-stickMediumCompact
Multipurpose Electric Roti Maker800 wattsNon-stickMediumCompact
Hilton Roti Maker1000 wattsNon-stickMediumCompact
DIGISMART Automatic Roti Maker900 wattsNon-stickMediumCompact
Aervinten Electric Roti Maker1000 wattsNon-stickMediumCompact

FAQs on electric roti maker

  • What is the average price range of electric roti makers?

    The average price range of electric roti makers varies between 2000 to 5000, depending on the brand, features, and capacity.

  • Do electric roti makers require any special maintenance?

    Electric roti makers with non-stick coating require minimal maintenance and are easy to clean with a damp cloth or sponge.

  • Can electric roti makers be used for making other flatbreads?

    Yes, most electric roti makers are versatile and can be used to prepare parathas, dosas, and other flatbreads.

  • What are the key features to look for in an electric roti maker?

    Key features to consider include power, non-stick coating, automatic operation, and compact size for convenient use.

