Rich in nutrients, easy to make and undeniably delicious, Ragi Millet Ladoo is more than just a sweet treat—it is a symbol of how traditional foods can be adapted to meet the needs of modern lifestyles. It represents a perfect balance between taste and health, ensuring that you can indulge your sweet tooth without guilt and without compromising on your well-being. Want to stay healthy without giving up sweets? Try this 5-minute Ragi Millet Ladoo recipe (Photo by The Pantry)

So, if you are looking for a healthy dessert this week day, satisfy your sweet tooth with this wholesome Ragi Millet Ladoo recipe which is packed with nutritional goodness.

Ingredients:

1 cup Ragi flour

2 tbsp sesame seeds

2 tbsp desiccated coconut

2 tbsp walnuts

2 tbsp almonds

10-15 soft Medjool dates or otherwise soak the dates in warm water for 15 mins

4-5 cardamom cloves powdered

1-2 tsp ghee

1 pinch of salt

Method:

Blend the dates in a fine paste. Then Start by roasting the ragi powder with 1-2 tbsp of ghee, until it turns fragrant. Then dry roast all the other ingredients individually.

Now add all the ingredients into a large bowl and combine everything well. Then shape them into small round ladoos.

(Recipe: Shubham Shirke, Executive Chef)

Benefits:

The three millets - Jowar, Bajra and Ragi are becoming more and more popular because of being incredibly beneficial to the digestive system and their ability to heal chronic conditions like diabetes. Millets are the most under-utilised grains in India but they are packed with nutrition and protein, are gluten-free, healthier than other grains and can be used in various dishes.

Ragi is rich in calcium, iron and dietary fiber and is gluten-free hence, it is suitable for those with gluten intolerance. It helps in managing blood sugar levels due to its low glycemic index, supports weight management and aids digestion.

On the other hand, as an energy-rich snack that can be consumed daily, dates have an excellent nutrition profile as they are high in fiber which is important for our overall health and benefit our digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements. Dates provide various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases and also help in improving the brain function.