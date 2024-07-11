What to pack for your kids' lunch box tomorrow? Try these easy, cute and delicious Hello Kitty-shaped snacks

Remember the tiffin box you cherished in school? Maybe it was a three-tiered one with rice, roti, and curry or a plastic Looney Tunes-themed box packed with sandwiches and crunchy wafers. Times have changed, and kids now prefer something not only delicious but also visually appealing. When they open their tiffin at lunchtime with friends, it should be something worth waiting for. This poses a challenge for mothers: what to make daily that's tasty, healthy, aesthetically pleasing, and packed with essential nutrients. If you're facing the same dilemma, fret not! We're here to help with our special tiffin recipe series. Today, let's bring back some childhood charm and make cooking more fun with these adorable Hello Kitty-shaped snacks. Your kids are sure to love them! (Also read: Bhagyashree’s green juice recipe: A nutrient-packed elixir for glowing skin and enhanced immunity ) Checkout wholesome Hello Kitty-shaped snacks for kids' tiffin boxes.(Instagram/@eatingwithwinnie)

Hello Kitty pancake

Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, milk, egg, melted butter, and vanilla to make the batter. Pour onto a heated, greased skillet, shaping into Hello Kitty's face. Once cooked, decorate with whipped cream or frosting for Hello Kitty's bow and features. Add fresh fruit for the eyes, nose, and whiskers, and serve with syrup for a fun tiffin that your kids will love!

Wheat noodles, salad with Hello Kitty sunny side

Cook wheat noodles and toss them with a light sauce of soy sauce, sesame oil, and a touch of honey. For the salad, prepare a fresh mix of greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and other favourite veggies. Top it with a sunny side-up egg shaped with a Hello Kitty mould to add a cute touch.

Hello Kitty bread toast

Toast slices of whole-grain bread until crispy. Spread a thin layer of natural fruit jam or low-sugar preserves on top. For the sauce, make a healthy option by mixing Greek yogurt with a touch of honey and a sprinkle of chia seeds. Use a Hello Kitty-shaped mold to pipe the yogurt sauce onto the toast for a fun, decorative touch.