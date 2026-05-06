Why wait till Navratri? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's delicious, easy-to-make singhade ka halwa recipe. Here are the steps

While we, as Indians, enjoy suji ka halwa or atta halwa whenever there is a reason to celebrate, we often reserve delicious treats like singhade ka halwa for fasting months. Many think this sweet, fluffy dessert is difficult to make. However, we are here to prove you wrong. Sanjeev Kapoor's singhade ka halwa recipe. (Pinterest (Representative Image))

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On May 5, Sanjeev Kapoor, an Indian celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur, shared his recipe for delicious singhade ka halwa on his official website. According to him, his recipe is not only easy to make but also terrific to taste and quite healthy. He added, “You needn't wait for vrat to enjoy it. Make it any day you want to and enjoy it with your family.”

The main ingredients for this dish are singhade ka atta, ghee, sugar, milk, green cardamom powder, cashews, pistachios, and almonds. Here's how to make this dessert: