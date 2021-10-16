World Food Day 2021 recipes: Motiyon wale gulgule, baked apples with singhada

One of the most celebrated days of the United Nation's calendar, World Food Day is celebrated globally on October 16 to promote worldwide awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and for the need to ensure healthy diets for all. While countries around the world deal with the widespread effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic, it's a time to look into the future we need to build together and explore the various parts of the agri-food system to demystify all that goes into producing our food and other non-food agricultural products and examine the ways that we as consumers, producers and traders can make changes to transform these systems into ones fit for the future.

On this day, hundreds of events and outreach activities bring together governments, businesses, NGOs, the media and general public and we can't be left behind as we gear up to celebrate World Food Day with two unique recipes. Drool over these scrumptious and lip-smacking recipes of Motiyon wale gulgule or snow pop and baked apples with singhada on World Food Day 2021

1. Motiyon wale gulgule or snow pop

Motiyon wale gulgule or snow pop(Chef Prashant Tikadia)

Ingredients for Snow Pop:

Boiled Mashed Potatoes - 500 Gms

Black Salt - 05 Gms

Cornflour - 60 Gms

Sunflower Oil - For Frying

Ingredients for stuffing:

Freshly Grated Coconut - 150 Gms

Finely Chopped Green Chillies - 05 Gms

Roughly Crushed Cashew Nut - 20 Gms

Roughly Chopped Raisin - 20 Gms

Chopped Coriander Leaves - 20 Gms

Salt - To Taste

Black Salt - 05 Gms

Turmeric - 05 Gms

Lemon Juice - 10 Ml

Sugar - 20 Gms

Corn Flour - 20 Gms

Ingredients for coating:

Soaked Sabudana - 150 Gms

Refined Flour - 60 Gms

Cornflour - 30 Gms

Method:

Whisk together mashed potatoes, black salt and half of the corn flour and make a fine mixture, amount of cornflour can be adjusted depending upon the moisture in potatoes.

For stuffing mix together all the ingredients and toss gently. Make sure the mixture is sweet & sour. Allow it to rest for 10 minutes.

Divide the potato mixture into 6 equal pieces and flatten it with palm. put the grated coconut mixture in the center and fold the potato mixture gently to form a ball .

Mix together refined flour with about 100 ml of water and make a medium thick paste. Roll each ball into this paste gently and then coat with sabudana.

Allow to rest for 15 minutes. Deep fry in hot refined sunflower oil till golden in colour. Serve hot with sweet curd and fried chilies.

(Recipe: Chef Prashant Tikadia)

2. Baked apples with singhada

Baked apples with singhada(Chef Rakesh Bhatt)

Ingredients:

1/2 kg apples – peeled and cut in cube

1/2 coconut - fresh grated

50 gm. raisins

1/2 tsp. crushed cardamom seeds

3/4 tsp. cinnamon powder

3 cloves

Grated nutmeg

2-3 Tbsp. grated Jaggery \ sugar

Ingredients for the topping:

150 gm. singhada atta (Water Chestnut Flour)

75 gm. chilled butter

75 gm. grated Jaggery/sugar

Sunflower Oil -3Tbsp

Method:

Mix the apples with the coconut, raisins, sugar and all spice. Singhada atta and grated jaggery/sugar. Rub in the butter and 2 tbsp oil with it until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.

Brush the cake tin or bowl with 1 tbsp sunflower oil. In the tin, layer the apples and top with crumble mixture.

Bake in a pre-heated oven 180 C/ 350 F for 20 minutes or until the toppings are crisp and coloured. Serve hot with ice cream or cream.

(Recipe: Chef Rakesh Bhatt)

Benefits:

Potatoes are the most commonly consumed vegetable in India and are full of antioxidants that aid in preventing diseases. Packed with vitamins and minerals that help the body to function properly, they are a good source of fiber which keep one full for long, help to lose weight, provide energy-delivering complex carbohydrates.

The vegetable has also been linked by studies in improving blood sugar control, reducing heart disease risk and helping in higher immunity. Potatoes help regulate blood pressure as they are a great source of potassium.

Sabudana or sago pearls promotes strong bones and muscles, improves digestion, reduces blood pressure, reduces the risk of heart disease by lowering cholesterol and triglyceride levels and prevents stomach-related problems. It is naturally gluten-free, is a rich source of carbohydrates which give an energy boost to the body and is a cooling food item which has a cooling effect inside our body that in turn has an impact on our metabolism.

Apples have impressive health benefits from being nutritious to being a good source of fiber and vitamin C. High in fiber and water, apples may be good for weight loss and have been linked to a lower risk of heart disease, lower risk of type 2 diabetes, lower risk of cancer, promote good gut bacteria and help protect lungs from oxidative damage which helps fight asthma.

They may positively affect bone health and even mental health. Remember, an apple a day keeps the doctor away.

Water chestnuts, on the other hand, are a great source of fibre. It contains a good amount of antioxidants ferulic acid and is an amazing flour for people who prefer gluten-free food items.

The molasses content in jaggery makes it more nutrient since this nutritious by-product of the sugar making process is removed while making refined sugar. Jaggery is rich in vitamins and minerals, makes for a great immunity booster, builds a shield against health ailments like cough and cold and leads to improved digestive health, anemia prevention, liver detoxification and improved immune function.

