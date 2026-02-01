Zero Oil Tofu Omelette On Air Fryer, A Weight Loss Recipe For Vegans Under 15 minutes

Quick mealshave a big say in whether you can stick to a healthy eating plan, and a zero oil tofu omelette is perfect for the job. Made in an air fryer, this recipe is overall healthy. By skipping the pan and excess oil you can enjoy a filling vegan meal that actually feels like you have taken the time to plan a healthy meal for your healthy life. Delicious Vegan Tofu Omelette (Freepik)

Tofu absorbs all the flavours while being gentle on your stomach. It's made from soybeans, and has some great properties, like plant protein, calcium and iron. Making it a solid choice for anyone on a weight management diet or following a vegan diet. Plus, it's pretty neutral in flavour so you can let your spices, vegetables and herbs take over without needing to add a load of oil to give it some richness.

Zero oil cooking is a big plus when it comes to weight loss, it just means you can cut down on all those unnecessary calories and still have portion sizes that keep you full. An air fryer is a great tool for getting that balance just right, you can get a nice firm texture without food sticking to the pan or drying out. And the fact that it's packed with protein means this tofu omelette is a great way to manage your hunger and keep your energy levels steady.

This tofu omelette is ready in under 15 minutes, so it's perfect for a quick breakfast, a light lunch, or an early dinner. Plus, the fact that it's oil free just makes you more mindful of what you're eating without having to go on a super strict diet. And let's be honest, it's just a really practical option for anyone who wants to keep their meals vegan, light and on track with their weight management goals.

Make The Power Meal Tofu Omelette In Air Fryer With Zero OIl And In 15 Minutes Tofu omelette, a delicious and protein rich meal made in just 15 minutes. By cooking them in an air fryer, you can forget about the need for oil and still end up with an omelette that is nice and firm. Here is how to make a this high in protein meal

Ingredients (makes one serving) Firm Tofu - 200g

Besan - 1 tablespoon

Onion

Tomato

Green chilli- ½ teaspoon

Turmeric powder- ¼ teaspoon

Black pepper powder- ¼ teaspoon

Salt to taste

Water - 2–3 tablespoons Instructions Take the tofu and crumble it in a bowl until it is nice and smooth. Then add in the besan, onion, tomato and green chilli. Sprinkle a bit of turmeric, black pepper and salt on top. Now add a bit of water and mix it up until you get a thick batter. Preheat the air fryer to 180 degrees celcius for 3 minutes. Line the air fryer basket with some parchment paper. Pour the tofu mixture into the air fryer in a round omelette shape. Air fry at 180 degrees celcius for 10–12 minutes, or until it is set and lightly firm. Be careful when you take it out, and serve it up warm. 5 Tips To Make A Perfect Oil-Free Tofu Omelette In Your Air Fryer Use only firm or extra-firm tofu Soft tofu releases water and makes the omelette crumbly. But firm tofu holds its shape and cooks evenly.

Remove excess moisture out of the tofu Take a clean cloth, place the tofu and gentle squeeze for 5 minutes. This will remove the moisture and give a better set without oil

Make the batter thick Add water bit by bit, a thick mixture helps keep the omelette together and cooks evenly.

Always line your basket Use some parchment paper or a silicone liner to stop it from sticking and make it easy to remove

Check once and flip it only when needs After 7-8 minutes, check how the base is looking. If it's still too soft, give it a gentle flip - just don't overdo it

FAQs Can silken tofu be used for the air fryer omelette? No, silken tofu is too soft and watery. Use firm or extra-firm tofu for best results

2. Is besan necessary in this recipe?

Besan helps to bind everything together and gives it a nice texture, but if you press that tofu really well you can skip the use of besan

3. How long does this tofu omelette take in an air fryer?

It usually takes about 10-12 minutes at 180°C. However, it really depends on the air fryer model and how thick you make it