5 common challenges parents face and ways to overcome them

Parenting is a lifelong journey and one is bound to make many mistakes in the process. It is a mix of letting go, taking a stern action and everything in between. Being a parent is certainly not easy as one not only has to take responsibility of their child's actions, but also make certain decisions that the child may not understand at that point of time. Dealing with your child's tantrums, listening to them when they need your support, guiding them at every step are all part of a journey called parenthood. (Also read: 5 things to do other than punishing or grounding when the kid is disobedient)

"Being a parent is a demanding and challenging job. You need to master the art of teaching and learning both. While being a doting parent and providing your child with everything they wish and need, you must also free them to do whatever they want, commit mistakes and learn from them. This is not easy as you would have to go through some hard times," says Dr. Swati Mittal, Psychiatrist & Wellness Coach.

Dr Mittal also shares five challenging things that many parents face.

1. Parenting a child the exact opposite of what you wished for

This is indeed a setback for most parents as their children grow up to be something they haven’t thought of or they didn’t expect. It is however important to let go and let the child be. After a certain point, parents must give their children space to lead life on their own.

2. Getting judged by others for your child’s behaviour

While a parent can do everything possible to raise their child, some things are not in their control. If a child misbehaves, throws tantrums, disobeys and fights, parents are held responsible for it. Everyone will blame you for their behaviour without knowing how hard you work to control your child. Getting judged by others is definitely disheartening and challenging. Make peace with the fact that you are doing your best for the child and the rest will fall in place. Take help of a professional if things go out of hand.

3. Handling child’s rudeness and hate

You cannot be a good parent always as discipline is extremely important. Some children are very stubborn and can become rude if you don’t grant them their wish. However, this is really hurtful for parents. Kids these days use such words as tactics to manipulate parents and accept their demands. It is important to be firm and take decisions that will ultimately turn out to be good for your child.

4. Allow the child to bear the consequences of situations

It is good to be protected for your child but too much protection would prevent them from experiencing the consequences of their actions. For example, if your child hurts another kid and his parents come over to you, instead of protecting the child, making them realise their mistake and punishing them can be hard for parents. However, this is only for the betterment of your child and so, you should go ahead and do it.

5. Letting go

As the child grows, challenges double for parents. Allow the child to grow as a person. It is indeed difficult for parents but you must give them the space to do new things and learn from them.

