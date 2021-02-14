IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / A bleak Valentine's Day, lovers find hope in roses, vaccines
A shopper at a Chicago area store looks over Valentine's Day cards Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.(AP )
A shopper at a Chicago area store looks over Valentine's Day cards Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.(AP )
relationships

A bleak Valentine's Day, lovers find hope in roses, vaccines

This Valentine's Day, some are clinging to hope, seen in the most vulnerable and frontline workers getting vaccinated, in loosening restrictions on restaurants in the hardest hit places, in case numbers starting to wane.
READ FULL STORY
AP
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:46 PM IST

The notecards poking from bouquets rushing out of a Chicago florist all carry similar messages: “looking forward to celebrating in person.”

“The notes aren’t sad,” said Kate Prince, a co-owner of Flora Chicago on the city’s North Side. “They’re hopeful.”

On this Valentine’s Day, Americans are searching for ways to celebrate love amid so much heartache and isolation as the coronavirus pandemic stretches past its year anniversary. Some are clinging to hope, seen in the most vulnerable and frontline workers getting vaccinated, in loosening restrictions on restaurants in the hardest hit places, in case numbers starting to wane. But the death toll is still climbing toward a half-million dead in the United States and many remain shuttered in their homes.

Prince said florists are scrambling to keep up with the onslaught of orders from people trying to send their love from a safe distance.

“We are crushed,” she said.

Phones are ringing off the hook at restaurants in cities that have loosened restrictions on indoor dining just in time for Valentine’s Day, one of the busiest days of the year for many eateries that have been devastated by shutdowns designed to slow the spread of the virus.

In Chicago, the mayor loosened up indoor dining restrictions this week. After limiting restaurants to 25% capacity and 25 people per room, restaurants now must remain at 25% but they can serve as many as 50 per room.

The Darling restaurant is fully booked for this weekend and has been for weeks.

Sophie Huterstein, the restaurant’s owner, said COVID-19 has allowed the 2-year-old eatery to accomplish the impossible: make people happy to agree to a 4 p.m. reservation.

“People are being very flexible,” she said.

They are also this Valentine’s Day willing to do something else over a weekend where the high temperature will reach the teens and the low will plummet well below zero.

“We have 14 greenhouses and people are coming out in full ski gear,” she said.

In New York City, the America Bar restaurant in the West Village is also fully booked for Valentine’s Day with a long waiting list and high demand for the newly allowed 25% capacity for indoor tables, said David Rabin, a partner in the eatery. More seats, along with the governor's decision to allow closing times to move from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., has allowed him to give more shifts to his workers.

“For us, it’s a welcome gift,” he said. “It’s been great.”

T Bar NYC Steak and Lounge on the Upper East Side is also fully booked. Owner Tony Fortuna says some of his customers won’t dine indoors and he understands, but for those that have been clamoring to get back to restaurant dining, 25% is a good start. It gives people a glimmer of normalcy at a heartbreaking time.

ALSO SEE | Photos: Lovers find hope in roses, vaccine this V-day

“It gets everybody motivated, we see a little bit of hope," he said. “It's all about perception: you see people going out and moving around it makes everybody feel in a different mood."

In Portland, a couple married 55 years has special Valentine’s Day plans.

Gil and Mercy Galicia have barely left their home in almost a year since lockdowns began, said their daughter, Cris Charbonneau. They had seen their close-knit family, three children and six grandchildren spread across the country.

Like many seniors, the year has been especially hard on them. They immigrated from the Philippines in the 1960s and have lived in their home on a half-acre plot for more than 40 years.

Mercy, 80, is a cancer survivor and has been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. Gil, 88, used to go on daily walks at the mall to stay active, but he hasn’t for a year. He is fearful that the isolation has set them back, and he doesn't know how much longer they can manage living on their own.

“We’re losing years, COVID has stolen this time that’s so precious,” Charbonneau said.

They don’t have a computer. When the vaccine became available, Gil called everywhere and couldn’t get through. Charbonneau was on a video call with them Thursday and saw a tweet from a local news station that the grocery store near their home had opened appointments online.

She was scrambling to get two appointments. She wasn’t paying attention to the date. She told them she’d booked them for Sunday, Feb. 14.

“That’s Valentine’s Day!” her father exclaimed and smiled at his wife.

“What a great way to celebrate my love for you.”

They hung up. Their daughter wept.

“That’s what we needed,” she said, “some hope.”


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan hopped on to her Instagram and shared two posts featuring her forever Valentine, Saif Ali Khan.(Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan hopped on to her Instagram and shared two posts featuring her forever Valentine, Saif Ali Khan.(Instagram)
relationships

Kareena, Anushka, Varun: Here's how Bollywood is celebrating Valentine's Day

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:40 PM IST
The day of love is here and couples can't resist themselves to spread the whiff of love in the air. On this occasion, B-town celebrities have taken to their social media handles to extend warm wishes to their partners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Instagram)
relationships

Never really examined, dealt with my grief: Priyanka on coping with dad's death

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:54 PM IST
In her recently released memoir, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed she fell into depression following her father's death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

92% Indian singles looking for love in matrimony: Valentine's Day Survey

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:49 PM IST
In a recently concluded survey of 5,628 members of BharatMatrimony, a whopping 92 per cent of singles ready to marry said that they're actually looking for the "love of their life" on BharatMatrimony, not just a life partner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A shopper at a Chicago area store looks over Valentine's Day cards Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.(AP )
A shopper at a Chicago area store looks over Valentine's Day cards Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.(AP )
relationships

A bleak Valentine's Day, lovers find hope in roses, vaccines

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:46 PM IST
This Valentine's Day, some are clinging to hope, seen in the most vulnerable and frontline workers getting vaccinated, in loosening restrictions on restaurants in the hardest hit places, in case numbers starting to wane.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Couples have planned some unusual dates, to keep away from crowded places this Valentine’s Day. (Photo: Arun Sharma/HT (For representational purposes only))
Couples have planned some unusual dates, to keep away from crowded places this Valentine’s Day. (Photo: Arun Sharma/HT (For representational purposes only))
relationships

V-Day: Denizens plan moments of love, ditching madding crowds

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:38 AM IST
Couples in Delhi-NCR are trying to make the most of this day, while ensuring safety, by opting for road trips or historical walks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Radio has been an important medium to dedicate song requests to friends and crushes. (Photo: Puneet Chandhok/HT (For representational purposes only))
Radio has been an important medium to dedicate song requests to friends and crushes. (Photo: Puneet Chandhok/HT (For representational purposes only))
relationships

World Radio Day 2021: Denizens share their romance with the radio

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Do you remember seeing someone old in your house, trying to fix the needle on the transistor to catch the signals to listen to cricket commentary? Even today, most of us frequently change channels, while stuck in the traffic or even otherwise, to find a song that suits the mood when on the road
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe and Jill Biden give relationship advice(AP)
Joe and Jill Biden give relationship advice(AP)
relationships

Joe Biden and Jill share secret to their happy married life on Valentine's Day

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:20 AM IST
  • In a recent interview, US President Joe Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden shared secrets of their happily married life. Joe Biden revealed that shortly after meeting Jill, he knew that he wanted to marry her. The two have been married for 43 years now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Self Made Man, a sculpture by Bobbie Carlyle. It’s easier to find what you want if you’ve worked to know and improve yourself.
Self Made Man, a sculpture by Bobbie Carlyle. It’s easier to find what you want if you’ve worked to know and improve yourself.
relationships

Have you defined what it is you want, asks dating coach Simran Mangharam

By Simran Mangharam
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:32 AM IST
As with most things in life, the more clearly you can articulate your goal, the greater your chances of chasing it down effectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
relationships

For better and worse: Pandemic-era love stories

By Natasha Rego
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Even 2020 had some happy endings. On Valentine’s Day, meet couples who found that most elusive of things — love — in the midst of a lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård as Celeste and Perry in Big Little Lies. No amount of menace is okay in a relationship. (Image courtesy HBO)
Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård as Celeste and Perry in Big Little Lies. No amount of menace is okay in a relationship. (Image courtesy HBO)
relationships

Are you in a toxic relationship?

By Vanessa Viegas
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:30 AM IST
Controlling behaviours, denigration and cruelty are key indicators, but if that seems too complicated to assess, you can just ask yourself: Am I more stressed when I’m around my partner than when I’m not?
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Maybe at a time when everything seems forbidden, sexuality has become one of our last bastions of freedom," said Patrick Pruvot, founder of the Passage du Desir chain of sex toy stores.(Unsplash)
"Maybe at a time when everything seems forbidden, sexuality has become one of our last bastions of freedom," said Patrick Pruvot, founder of the Passage du Desir chain of sex toy stores.(Unsplash)
relationships

Forced to stay home, French lovers turn to sex toys for Valentine's Day

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Deprived of lavish restaurants and forced to stay at home at night to curb the spread of the coronavirus, French lovers are turning to sex toys to spice up their Valentine's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
You can choose your level of difficulty in these “visual novel” games. Plots evolve through conversations conducted on chat. If you make the bot happy or respond in what is seen as a positive way, you can win points. If you mishandle the relationship, you could be stuck in a loop of bad results.
You can choose your level of difficulty in these “visual novel” games. Plots evolve through conversations conducted on chat. If you make the bot happy or respond in what is seen as a positive way, you can win points. If you mishandle the relationship, you could be stuck in a loop of bad results.
relationships

Partners in play: The new frontier in the world of online dating, is dating AI

By Vanessa Viegas
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:41 AM IST
Bots powered by artificial intelligence are helping young adults practise how to navigate a relationship, overcome roadblocks, even just learn how to ask someone out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman prays during a religious ceremony at Phra Trimurti shrine, the God of Love to wish for luck in searching for soulmates ahead of Valentine's Day at Bangkok's shopping district, Thailand, Feb. 11, 2021.(Reuters)
A woman prays during a religious ceremony at Phra Trimurti shrine, the God of Love to wish for luck in searching for soulmates ahead of Valentine's Day at Bangkok's shopping district, Thailand, Feb. 11, 2021.(Reuters)
relationships

In search of soulmates, Thais flock to shrine of love ahead of Valentine's Day

Reuters, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:20 PM IST
Tucked beside one of the capital's biggest shopping malls, the Trimurti shrine to Hinduism's three most powerful gods has become famous in Thailand as a place people visit every Thursday in the quest to find love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday(Instagram)
Ananya Panday(Instagram)
relationships

Valentine's Day 2021: Ananya Panday shares her break up anthem, tips to move on

ANI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:31 PM IST
If you are one of those newly-single people trying to cope with the holiday, Bollywood actor Ananya Panday's tips to move on could come in handy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The market is great here, but not big enough yet. It’s a matter of educating and spreading the word, says Aastha Khanna, the intimacy coordinator.
The market is great here, but not big enough yet. It’s a matter of educating and spreading the word, says Aastha Khanna, the intimacy coordinator.
relationships

‘Intimacy is a human need, then why not show it?

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:37 PM IST
We speak to Aastha Khanna — who claims to be the only certified intimacy coordinator from India — about the role of intimacy coordinators on set.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP