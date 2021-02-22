Be cautious when entering into a relationship

When we go out to meet a partner for a date, the eternal question that goes on in our mind is whether he is into us or not? Age old wisdom believes that one’s behavior is the telltale sign of someone’s true nature and words are fleeting. Actions always speak louder than words. But some amongst us, barrel through these neon red flags of behavior when it comes to romantic interests and end up romanticising from the word go. If you come across these signs, we hope you recognise them and save yourself from the eventual misery and heartbreak.

Kanika Khosla, psychologist, says, “If your boyfriend never brings you to meet his family or friends, or even worse, hasn’t told them about your relationship and you’ve been official for a while, this could show that he is not in it for the long run and doesn’t see the need to bring you into his life.”

After all you are amazing and you deserve someone who gives you all the world. You shouldn’t settle for anything less and be courageous in ending the relationship. Kanika adds, “ It might sound cliche but never be an option but a priority for someone. If a person is constantly flaking out on plans, is not putting in effort into planning hangouts or is making excuses not to see you, it means that you’re not a priority”

She adds, “If a partner shows little to no interest in how your day was or how your job is. If a person is interested in you and cares about how you’re doing, he will take the time to ask about your day, and about your life.”

Sahil Chaddha, psychologist feels in today’s era if it’s not made Insta friendly, it’s not serious. He says, “If someone wants you to become a part of their life, they will bring you to everyday things like a friend’s birthday or a family dinner. So if you haven’t been seen in public yet, that’s a major warning sign and a big no-no.”