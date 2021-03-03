IND USA
relationships

Be happy with self

Recently Japan appointed a Minister of Loneliness, which made it clear how loneliness has become a global issue
By Prerna Gauba
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:50 PM IST

Recently Japan appointed a Minister of Loneliness, which made it clear how loneliness has become a global issue. Considering the lockdown and how many were stranded alone, the rate of loneliness only increased. But, the best company one can have is with self. So experts list tips on how you can combat loneliness and enjoy your own company.

Meditate: Physical activities such as workout, yoga and meditation really helps calm all the anxiousness. Stay calm by opting for guiding meditation or just relax with meditation music. You can go for a nature walk as well.

Enjoy yourself: Play some music and dance to it. Nobody is looking, no inhibitions just play your favourite song and groove.

Start a hobby: It is important to develop a hobby or habit. It could be cooking, painting, sketching, baking or reading. This will bring you close to your passion and talent which is stored inside.

Write a journal: Most times we don’t know how we feel and our inner soul wants to say. Write it all down and bring your heart and mind at sync.

Introspect: To be happy is not a process, you need to work on it. Give what you are seeking for in life. If you want love, learn to give love first. If you want forgiveness, give forgiveness first.

Inputs by Kartik Naidu, transpersonal therapist and psychologist Gorav Gupta

There is a critical need for housing for older LGBT+ people, said Anna Kear, chief executive of Tonic Housing, as many say it would be "terrifying" to live in a predominantly straight home where other residents did not accept them.(Unsplash)
relationships

UK to open first LGBT+ retirement home as market grows

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Britain's first LGBT+ retirement home is set to open in mid-2021, the housing association behind the London riverside apartments said on Tuesday, highlighting a growing market of older people who do not want to be forced back in the closet.
Screengrab of the game
relationships

Harry Potter game features trans characters after Rowling's transphobic comments

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:58 AM IST
The next Harry Potter video game will allow players to customize their character’s voice, body type and gender placement for the school dormitories, taking a stride toward inclusivity after several recent controversies stemming from comments by series creator J.K. Rowling that were seen as transphobic.
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Warmer tone in college syllabi makes students more likely to ask for help: Study

ANI, Oregon
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Conversely, when a syllabus is written in a more cold, detached tone, students are less likely to reach out.
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Layperson can reduce pregnant women's depression as well as a professional

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:33 AM IST
One in five women will develop postpartum depression, and both mother and child are adversely affected by postpartum depression.
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Gender equality has improved in India, says new study

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Reduced and flexible schedules, more sabbaticals, and new opportunities to upskill and learn are critical offerings that can help organisations attract, hire, and retain more female talent.
Mini Mathur reveals secret of happy marriage on 23rd anniversary with Kabir Khan(Instagram/minimathur)
relationships

Mini Mathur reveals secret of happy marriage on 23rd anniversary with Kabir Khan

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:26 PM IST
  • Mini Mathur shares romantic mushy ‘wild candid’ pictures on 23rd wedding anniversary with Kabir Khan, spills the beans on a long and happy marriage and we are taking notes to amp up our romance game this Sunday
Details of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's divorce revealed(Instagram/ kimkardashian)
relationships

Kim Kardashian sites irreconcilable differences as reason for divorce from Kanye

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:01 AM IST
New details from the divorce of American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and renowned rapper Kanye West have surfaced. The two stars who have been married for almost seven years have a prenup, which will help them avoid a hairy dispute over their massive fortune.
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar celebrate 7 years of togetherness(Instagram/ankita_earthy)
relationships

Milind Soman and Ankita celebrate seven year anniversary with beautiful pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:34 PM IST
  • Ankita Konwar wished husband Milind Soman on their seven year anniversary by sharing beautiful pictures of them together along with a loved-up note.
For those struggling to make peace with a seemingly downgraded version of life, counsellors say it helps to view happiness differently to begin with. See it as an achievable goal you deserve and can work on every day. (HT illustration: Jayachandran)
relationships

How pandemic redefined happiness

By Madhusree Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:39 PM IST
If you are happy and you know it…it’s probably because the past months have made you re-examine what really brings joy, and what was just superfluous noise
The vote closely followed party lines, with only three Republican lawmakers supporting the bill.(Unsplash)
relationships

LGBT+ Americans inch closer to 'freedom' as House passes Equality Act

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:47 PM IST
LGBT+ Americans moved a step closer to winning legal protection from discrimination on Thursday as the U.S. House of Representatives passed a key civil rights bill backed by President Joe Biden.
The Delhi government in response to a similar petition filed earlier has said that there is no provision in the SMA under which two women can be married, and it would be willing to abide by the court's direction.(Pixabay)
relationships

Another plea in HC for recognition of same sex marriages

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Four more people belonging to the gay and lesbian community urged the Delhi High Court on Thursday to declare that marriages between any two persons irrespective of their sex be solemnised under the Special Marriage Act.
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

With LGBT members trapped home, homophobia soared in Israel amid Covid lockdowns

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:02 PM IST
Hatred ruins the lives of thousands of LGBTQs who are asking to live their life with dignity and safety.
Pandemic reinforces gender inequality, women have just 76% of men’s legal rights(Twitter/G3nderE)
relationships

Pandemic reinforces gender inequality, women have just 76% of men’s legal rights

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:13 AM IST
In its annual report, the World Bank warns of Covid-19 pandemic reinforcing gender inequality in many countries, with women on average having just 76% of men’s legal rights in their economic opportunities like travel, disadvantages in parenting and retirement
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik(Instagram)
relationships

Post Bigg Boss, winner Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to renew marriage vows

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Rubina Dilaik admitted that she and husband Abhinav Shukla were having marital problems, but doing the reality show helped them, saying, "We are going to renew our marriage vows."
