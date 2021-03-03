Be happy with self

Recently Japan appointed a Minister of Loneliness, which made it clear how loneliness has become a global issue. Considering the lockdown and how many were stranded alone, the rate of loneliness only increased. But, the best company one can have is with self. So experts list tips on how you can combat loneliness and enjoy your own company.

Meditate: Physical activities such as workout, yoga and meditation really helps calm all the anxiousness. Stay calm by opting for guiding meditation or just relax with meditation music. You can go for a nature walk as well.

Enjoy yourself: Play some music and dance to it. Nobody is looking, no inhibitions just play your favourite song and groove.

Start a hobby: It is important to develop a hobby or habit. It could be cooking, painting, sketching, baking or reading. This will bring you close to your passion and talent which is stored inside.

Write a journal: Most times we don’t know how we feel and our inner soul wants to say. Write it all down and bring your heart and mind at sync.

Introspect: To be happy is not a process, you need to work on it. Give what you are seeking for in life. If you want love, learn to give love first. If you want forgiveness, give forgiveness first.

Inputs by Kartik Naidu, transpersonal therapist and psychologist Gorav Gupta