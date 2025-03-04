Being untidy can get you dumped? More than half of Americans say seeing their partner cleaning turns them on: Survey

Are you an untidy person who depends on your partner to keep the home clean? If yes, then household chores might often become a reason for conflict at home. However, if you do contribute to chores, you will be happy to know that this trait turns your partner on. More than half of adults find seeing their partner cleaning a turn-on, with doing the dishes the biggest turn-on chore.(Shutterstock)

Per a survey conducted by housecleaning company Homeaglow, more than half of American adults find seeing their partner cleaning a “turn-on”. The research examined the connection between cleaning and relationships, examining how cleaning (or a lack of it) can impact current, budding, and potential relationships. They found some interesting results.

The findings

Homeaglow surveyed 1,000 Americans, and these are some key findings of the survey:

Over two-thirds of people want their partner to clean.

More than half of adults find seeing their partner cleaning a turn-on.

The survey found that four-fifths of American adults judged a potential partner on the cleanliness of their home, with a smelly house being the biggest ‘turn-off’ for a budding relationship.

Nearly 3 in 10 people judge the cleanliness of rooms they see on dating profiles, with men the most likely to judge the cleanliness shown on a profile.

More than 75 percent of people would hesitate to move in with a partner if they were concerned about their home's cleanliness.

Additionally, 1 in 20 individuals have ended a relationship because of their partner's cleaning habits.

Only 2 in 5 people say their housework is split equally.

Difference between men and women taking up chores

The findings also pointed out a wild difference between men and women. While 67.2 percent of women say they do the majority of the housework, only 29.8 percent say they feel like the housework and chores are split equally. In comparison, 51 percent of men said that the housework and chores were split equally, with nearly two out of five 39.2 percent saying they do the majority of the work and less than one in 9.8 percent saying their partner does the majority.

The five sexiest chores you can do at home:

Per the study, here are the five sexiest chores (overall) you can do at home to turn your partner on:

Doing the dishes - 54.9 percent

Vacuuming - 50.7 percent

Making the bed - 48 percent

Doing the laundry - 45.1 percent

Tidying bedrooms - 42.2 percent

Folding laundry - 42.2 percent

However, the numbers were different for men and women - with women finding washing the dishes (60.66 percent), vacuuming the home (55.41 percent) or doing the laundry as the most attractive chore and men finding making the bed (54.63 percent), tidying bedrooms (48.15 percent) or doing the dishes (46.76 percent) most attractive.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.