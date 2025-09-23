Can marriage make you happy? Study says it's not offering anything ‘extra’

Happily ever after begins after marriage, or so we are often told, from princess fairytale stories to desi romance movies. But from a scientific, research-oriented perspective, does marriage really make people happy? Does marriage bring in extra joy? The answer is much more nuanced. (Freepik)

Marriage is deemed as a framework for societal continuation and, in general, parents’ wish to see their kids settle, but where does happiness come in all of this? Is marriage truly worthy of being put on a pedestal?

A study published on August 18, 2025, examined the correlation between happiness and marriage. Let’s see what the study has to say about marriage.

ALSO READ: Man recalls bizarre first date with girl who insisted on a roka after 15 minutes: ‘She barely knows my name…’

Does relationship drive happiness before marriage?

Happiness jumps when at the beginning phase of relationship. (PC: Freepik)

As per the study, happiness actually comes much earlier, not when the knot is officially tied, but when the relationship begins. Moving in with a partner adds some satisfaction, but primarily, the main boost of happiness comes when the relationship is officially formed.

The long-term study, including data from Germany and the United Kingdom, tracked people who were single, got a romantic partner, and then eventually moved in. Life satisfaction went up even before they moved in with their partner, and this continued, with the peak around the first time they lived together.

What does marriage add then?

Marriage adds very little ‘extra’ happiness. Maybe decades ago, the jump in joy was bigger, but now it’s mostly the same; the same level continues from when the relationship is formed.

So what does this mean? The key takeaways possibly hint at life satisfaction coming more from being in love. Marriage is not the magic switch for happiness, especially in countries where live-in relationships before marriage are quite common.

So for your parents or relatives who may nag you, or any late-twenties person, about the misery awaiting if they don't marry by their thirties, the study proves to be a good reality check: marriage is not contributing anything ‘extra’ beyond cohabitation and partnership, which may not be novel if the couple was already in a live-in relationship during their dating years.

In other words, based on findings, marriage may seem like a big milestone on paper, but instead of stressing over it, focusing on building the bond is more important, because if you truly love someone, you love them from the beginning. Saying ‘I do’ in front of family and friends won't instantly skyrocket your happiness.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.