Dating coach reveals why most relationships end: ‘It's the small rejections’

A long-term relationship goes through a whirlwind of changes. As a person evolves, people around them also need to understand and accept the changes. However, it's the little moments of connections and intimacy that bind two people together in love. The little moments of connections and intimacy bind two people together in love.

But what happens when we start to reject the other person’s needs, even when we don’t realise it? Dating coach Jillian Turecki shared an Instagram video on June 8 and explained how ‘micro rejections’ can pile up for months and years and turn a relationship around. In the reel, the dating coach said, “Rarely will we break up with someone because we don't love them anymore. In fact, most relationships end not because of lack of love but because of lack of connection and it's in absence of connection that our motivation to meet each other's needs fades.”

What is rejection in relationship?

Explaining rejection as one of the main things that can break a relationship, the dating coach said, "So, what causes the lack of connection? A lot of things - but one thing that is not considered enough is rejection. It's the small micro rejections that are stacked on top of the other over weeks, months and years. It's the looking at our phone every time we're at dinner with someone we love. It's every time we're telling someone a story; they're looking down at their phones. It's these little things that we're not even aware of. So, if we want to become more skillful in relationship, more conscious, we have to become aware of how rejecting we are when we don't even realise it."

Tips to create daily connection in your relationship:

“Most relationships don’t end because people stop loving each other. They end because they stop showing love in meaningful ways,” wrote Jillian in the caption.

She further shared tips on how to create connection in the small moments of daily life to bind the relationship meaningfully. "A relationship needs daily connection - eye contact, kindness, and presence. When we stop nurturing the relationship, we create gaps. And those gaps widen until one day, we no longer feel seen, valued, or chosen," she added.

