Disobedient school kids? Study says their father's mental health could be the reason

Childhood is one of the most important phases in life, and children generally pick up on the behaviours and emotions of their caregivers. This is why experts highlight the importance of mental wellbeing in caregivers, as it can deeply influence a child's behavioural development. However, much of the focus has been on maternal mental health during early childhood, like postpartum depression and its effects on the child. But what about the father?

A study published on January 30, 2025, in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine shifts the focus to fathers’ mental wellbeing. It found that when fathers experience depression as their children begin kindergarten. This, in turn, affects the child's behaviour a few years later. Let's decode this one by one to better understand the origin.

Father's depression impacts kids

The study examined over 1,400 families to understand the connection between a father's depression and his child's behaviour. It focused on fathers who suffered from depression when their children were about to begin kindergarten, around age 5, a big milestone for both the child and the family. Four years later, when the children were in fourth grade, researchers followed up. They found that children of depressed fathers were more likely to develop behavioural problems compared to their peers whose fathers were not depressed.

The kids showed:

36 percent higher for oppositional behaviour ( like defiance, arguing, not following instructions)

37 percent higher for hyperactivity

25 percent higher for ADHD-related symptoms

Why does this happen?

Parental mental health problems don't exist in isolation, they affect the entire family. Dads are left out of conversations about mental health, but this study’s findings show that their wellbeing is just as important for the child's mental state. The researchers also explored why these behavioural changes in children happen in the first place. It turns out children can read the room better than we realise, they can sense when their father becomes emotionally distant or shows less affection, especially at a time when they need support as they begin navigating the first years of school, making friends, and interacting.

Moreover, depression can change family dynamics, leading to increased tension and arguments, which children quickly pick up on. As a result, they may feel insecure, scared and vulnerable, eventually developing behavioural problems at school, ranging from social withdrawal to outright unruly behaviour.

