In a relationship, it is important that we feel seen and heard. A relationship requires equal amount of effort and understanding from both ends to create a healthy space for communication, sharing, intimacy and love. "Being seen creates a strong emotional connection between partners. It allows you to share your innermost thoughts and feelings, creating a safe and supportive environment for vulnerability. Feeling seen is essential for the development of emotional and physical intimacy. It's the basis for a fulfilling and passionate connection, as it allows you to share your true selves with one another," wrote Therapist Israa Nasir. Do you feel seen in a relationship? Here are the signs(Unsplash)

Explaining what being seen really means, Israa added, " It's about more than just physical presence; it's the emotional and psychological recognition and validation that partners provide to each other, which is crucial for building a strong and lasting connection." She further noted down what being seen really means in a relationship.

Exposing ourselves emotionally: We should be able to be vulnerable, exposing our big and difficult emotions to the partner, knowing and being confident that they are going to respond to us in an empathetic manner.

Being accepted: With all of us – our strengths, weaknesses, imperfections and quirks, we should feel accepted by the other person.

Part of each other's lives: Being a significant part of the partner's life, and having our needs and desires considered in their decision-making helps us to know the value we have in the relationship.

Being acknowledged: We should be accepted for who we are, in our truest form, and acknowledged. We should never have to go through the struggle of making changes in ourselves just because the other person is not happy with who we are.

Recognised and celebrated: Our efforts, successes and accomplishments should be recognised and celebrated. Our efforts should also be noticed and acknowledged.

Being true to our values: We all have our own values and belief system. We should be able to stay true to ourselves and follow our beliefs, instead of hiding behind a facade.

