Groom slaps child for disturbing photoshoot: Internet debates if parents must control kids or let them loose at weddings

A video clip from a wedding has been going around on X, showing a groom losing his cool during a professional photoshoot when a child unexpectedly crashed the set. The dramatic setup involved fake currency raining down, and the child slid in to grab the fake notes. The groom got irritated and slapped the kid. He later proceeded to address the parents, cautioning them firmly. Debate and discussion sparked on X regarding inviting kids to wedding ceremonies in light of a video which surfaced online. (PIcture credit: Freepik)

“Aapne aapne baccho ko apne pass bithaye, paise kam hai toh humse aake le jayiye, show kharab mat kijiye." This translates to: Keep your children with you. If you don't have money, come to us, we will give, but don't ruin the show."

Now this has sparked debate and discussions on parenting, and whether children should be invited at all, given that parents are responsible for their behaviour. While some others slammed his outburst, hinting at potential temper control issues.

Parents are responsible for kids' behaviour

One user on X wrote, “Weddings are shared spaces. If you bring a young child, you also bring the responsibility to guide them. Cute and all is fine. Chaos is not. Laughing while your child wrecks the room teaches them that limits do not exist. That is how entitled adults are made.”

It suggests that parents carry the responsibility of keeping their children in check in social gatherings. Children may not know right or wrong, but it is upon the parents to teach them, and they should be firmly corrected. When this behaviour is not addressed, kids can grow up feeling entitled, with little to no regard for those around. So while it's about parenting and shaping kids to be sensitive to those around, keeping children in line, especially in social events, is also an etiquette. It shows poorly about the parents if they laugh it off.

Another user applauded the groom's act of teaching the child a lesson with a tight slap, saying, “He did right. Keep your kids home.” Some also agreed that it's justified that if parents cannot control them, then it's better not to bring kids at all to such places.

Some comments also emphasised the need to show empathy, reminding that a wedding is someone's once-in-a-lifetime milestone. Guests should be mindful of their behaviour and not disturb special moments for the couple.

Concerns over outburst

Other responses raised concerns over the groom's public behaviour and outright disrespect towards guests. One wrote, “The groom seems really controlling, hope his wife doesn't have to suffer.” Interpreting his outburst as a sign of controlling behaviour. It also hints towards the broader issue of public display of aggression and what it means for personal relationships and domestic issues.

Similarly, another X user also shared a critical stance on the groom's reaction, suggesting it could mean a deeper sign of anger management that could affect the relationship. They wrote, "People often believe love or marriage will ‘fix’ problems. But after years, unchanging red-flag behaviors show the real personality. This is a wake-up call—not something to ignore. If someone slapping the kids in the stage. He will raise his hands on wife also one day.”

Others shared their critical views from the guests' pov, implying how disrespectful the groom's remark was, “People should not invite guests if they can't respect them !” Another one suggested the option of live telecast, instead of home function, “Ghar par function rakhta aur YouTube par live telecast kar deta bas.”

Another user commented, “Once you invite guests to any function, it becomes a social event. Kids are the only ones who enjoy it without jealousy or judgment; they just live the moment. If the aim is to shame parents for bringing kids, then don’t invite. Just have a court wedding and a photoshoot later.”

This user drew attention to the nature of a social event, meaning kids will be kids. But publicly shaming parents may be incorrect, as social events are spontaneous and unpredictable, so not every element will be under control.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

