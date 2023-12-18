When we are brought up in dysfunctional homes with chaos, conflict, tension and stress, we learn to wear the trauma of childhood and carry them into adult relationships in later stages of life. Dysfunctional homes can impact our childhood and the way we look at relationships very adversely – this further impacts our behavioural and thought pattern as well. "Growing up in a home with a lot of tension, stress and arguments can be really difficult and overwhelming for children. It can actually make them feel like they’re responsible for their parents’ feelings. As adults, they might carry this feeling of responsibility into their romantic relationships. They could end up feeling like they need to make their partner happy all the time, fix their problems or feel responsible for their emotional well-being," wrote Psychologist Caroline Middelsdorf. Growing up in a home full of arguments and chaos can impact us even today: Here's why(Unsplash)

Here are the few ways by which growing up in a home full of tension and chaos can impact us:

Emotional self-sacrifice: Dysfunctional homes teach us to stay silent and focus on making people happy to ensure that the volatile environments are not activated. Hence, even when we grow up, we try to keep everyone happy, sometimes at the cost of our own happiness and peace.

Lack of boundaries: Boundaries and privacy are not respected in dysfunctional homes. Hence, in our adult relationships, we have a difficult time maintaining, setting and respecting boundaries.

Fixer mentality: We grow up trying to put out fires in homes. Hence, in adulthood as well, we try to have the fixer mentality in order to solve everyone's problems. This gives us the sense of being in control.

Overworking: When we come from homes with arguments, we have the mentality to succeed. Hence, we work too hard to have the feeling of being in control. Overworking is a way of trying to make order and safety in life.