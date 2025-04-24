Have the itch to be always right? Study reveals intellectual humility may be the smarter way to deal with disagreements

If you gracefully admit that you may be wrong, you may have an edge in decoding how others feel, and maybe even figure out how to settle the disagreement quicker. This quality is called intellectual humility. A study published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin examined intellectual humility and how, when one inculcates this quality, they respond better to others' opinions that are different from theirs, with compassion rather than heated stress and hostility. So, in other words, being intellectually humble means you're less likely to get into pointless arguments with your friends, peers, or colleagues over small things. Emotional humility helps you to read others' emotions.(Shutterstock)

Being intellectually humble matters

Learning how to anticipate reactions instead of reacting with hostile energy is important to diffuse tensed situations.(Shutterstock)

In a way, when you are open-minded, you begin to read the room and the people in it much better. The researchers examined three studies with 533 Jewish Israeli adults. They were made to watch videos of Jewish and Palestinian Israeli women narrating emotional stories, and were later asked how the speaker was emotionally feeling. Two types of reactions were analysed, empathetic concern and personal distress. People with high intellectual humility felt more concern than distress; they would actually listen rather than let it get personal, feel worked up, and lash out more.

Those who scored high on intellectual humility were much better at reading emotions. Moreover, this quality is helpful as the study revealed that humility may help clear misunderstandings. In a way, one can put oneself in someone else's shoes

Why is intellectual humility important

While on the surface, it may overlap with empathy as some aspects require one to channel empathy in order to feel emotionally stronger. These individuals are not only empathetic but also intellectual, as they stay ahead by understanding and foreseeing what others feel.

The intellectual aspect especially comes from the quick ability to judge and anticipate emotions, rather than impulsively reacting. They, in a way, can anticipate reactions. So, not only can they feel, but they can also think about how things may unfold (like a clairvoyant.)

So, next time you feel the urge to chime in with 'I know I am right in an argument,' maybe think again and agree to disagree.

