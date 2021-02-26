How pandemic redefined happiness
Until March last year, for much of India’s middle-class, happiness was relatively easy to define. A couple of fancy meals out every month, an annual holiday abroad, a better car, a down payment on a house… that sort of thing.
But with a global pandemic ruining the best-laid plans, that idea of happiness has seen a fundamental transformation. It had to. As people retreated into their homes, they started looking inward too. Joy sprung in the unlikeliest places – swapping the office-commute hour with family time, being grateful for the things they have, weekends devoid of forced social obligations. It’s no wonder that many have reprogrammed their energies to focus on simpler pleasures these past few months. There were staycations, camping trips, quiet interludes by the sea and smaller, journaling gatherings.
The new formula does wonders for our well being, says clinical psychologist Kuldeep Datay from the Institute for Psychological Health, Mumbai. “Positive emotions such as joy, happiness and satisfaction buffer against negative ones such as fear, uncertainty, anxiety and insecurity – all of which rose after the pandemic,” he says. “It helps to maintain our emotional health and therefore, survival.”
But appreciating what is within reach is inherently difficult for a society that is geared to dream big and defer current pleasures for future ones. “Happiness is such a nebulous concept,” says author Ira Mukhoty. “It keeps changing depending on the stage of life we are in. Too often, we conflate the planning for future enjoyment with actual happiness. So, happiness often becomes an anticipated emotion, requiring elaborate planning, and commitment to long-term endeavours.”
The pandemic rendered those long-term plans obsolete for Mukhoty. “No longer can I distract myself from current dissatisfaction by planning an exotic holiday, or some imagined future success,” she says. Just before the pandemic, she put a birdfeeder in her garden. Over the months, as bulbuls and sparrows started visiting it and a family of squirrels began dropping in, Mukohty found herself watching a new world unfold. “Now, there is even a large, raucous group of parakeets that visits every day,” she adds. “It is deeply satisfying to remember that there is a world out there of creatures who are not concerned with our human trials and tribulations. It puts my own human-scale struggles in perspective, by making me remember the awesome and endless nature of the universe, and that brings me peace.”
Many others echo this new-found sense of perspective, says youth counsellor Aman Bhonsale from Mumbai. “We have two types of lives – the one we are already living and the aspirational one,” he says. “We often take our present life for granted. The pandemic made us rethink the value of mundane activities like taking a walk, calling friends over tea, stepping out for a movie, or getting the local train. That is a key component in how we look at happiness.”
For those still struggling to make peace with a seemingly downgraded version of life, counsellors say it helps to view happiness differently to begin with. See it as an achievable goal you deserve and can work on every day.
For Bhonsale, it took a seven-month spell of solitude when he didn’t leave his building through the lockdown. “I live alone and many times I felt alienated and isolated,” he says. He created WhatsApp groups for food lovers and movie buffs to distract from everyday despair.
“We share information, inspirations and of course recipes and recommendations of what to eat and watch. My idea was to lessen the feeling of isolation and bond with strangers over common interests,” he says. “My extended network kept adding people and now the movie group has 150 members and the food one has 240 members, and I don’t even know 70% of them,” he says.
Our months of isolation also showed us how interdependent we are as a species and how happiness is not an individual pursuit, says Charles Assisi, author and columnist. “We may be extroverts or introverts, but our need to stay social or connected with people – professionally and personally – is what is potentially keeping us happy,” he says.
If the pandemic has forced us to re-evaluate what is truly important, it’s also shown us which parts of our lives are just superfluous noise and distraction. “The very idea of having to be happy, in the sense that modern society expects us to be, is a delusion,” Mukhoty says. “Perhaps it is wisdom, after all, that is preferable to what we call happiness.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How pandemic redefined happiness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LGBT+ Americans inch closer to 'freedom' as House passes Equality Act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Another plea in HC for recognition of same sex marriages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pawri Dilli me ho rai hai: Viral meme reference makes it to wedding invites!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With LGBT members trapped home, homophobia soared in Israel amid Covid lockdowns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic reinforces gender inequality, women have just 76% of men’s legal rights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post Bigg Boss, winner Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to renew marriage vows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Be cautious when entering into a relationship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's what Kourtney Kardashian's love note to boyfriend Travis Barker reads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Kapoor shares heartwarming takeaways on grieving the loss of a loved one
- Even after 10 years of losing his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor continues to grieve her death like a fresh wound and recently shared a relatable post by a fan page that offers a heartwarming truth of grieving a loved one irrespective of the time. Read on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Halsey reveals pregnancy has entirely leveled her gender perception
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chrissy Teigen honours son on what would have been his due date: Thinking of you
- Chrissy Teigen is remembering her son Jack on what would have been his due date. The model, in October 2020, had shared that she lost her third child due to complications in pregnancy and had posted heartbreaking images on social media.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Weddings encourage equality, break stereotypes: Female priest, no kanyadan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Princess Eugenie shares newborn son's name, pays loving tribute to Prince Philip
- Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank on February 9 and she recently revealed that she has named her baby, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. The name is an ode to her grandfather Prince Philip, who is admitted in a hospital at the moment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim and Kanye will have a smooth and amicable divorce, says initial report
- The two mega stars, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a prenuptial agreement in place, that is why, Southern California's celebrity divorce attorney Daniel Jaffe feels, "there won’t be any major property issues."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox