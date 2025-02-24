If you can stay silent with your partner, then your bond is stronger than you think? Study reveals truth

Do you and your partner feel comfortable in silence? Is filling every moment with some sort of conversation not a feeling that bothers you both? Well, a new study believes that you could be in a healthy relationship. The research found that sitting in dead quiet with a significant other could be a sign of emotional intimacy. (Freepik)

We have all heard that silence is golden. The same rule applies to relationships. A new study conducted by University of Reading researchers, suggests that sharing moments of silence with your partner could actually be a sign of a healthy relationship. The research, published in the journal Motivation and Emotion, found that sitting in dead quiet with a significant other could be a sign of emotional intimacy.

The study

The researchers conducted four studies to find how silence and its motives impacted couples’ relationship quality. During the research, one group of participants was asked to think about a recent episode, how often it occurred, its effect on their emotions, and lastly, its effect on their relationship satisfaction.

Motives for silence

While trying to find the motivation behind the episodes of silence, participants were asked to choose from options like their significant other wanted them to be silent, their partner would be mad if they spoke, they were using silence as a punishment, or they wanted to cherish silent moments.

The researchers found that motivation indicated whether the relationship was healthy or not. While hostile or malicious silence created negative feelings in the relationship, naturally occurring silence or intrinsically motivated silence was associated with intimacy, closeness, peacefulness, and connection, according to the study. In the second scenario, participants scored high in their relationship satisfaction.

The study authors explaining the importance of silence and silent communication said, “Consider two exchanges between romantic partners: They look into each other’s eyes, sharing intimacy and mutual understanding, or a glance instead expresses judgment and displeasure as now they achieve a shared understanding that one partner has let down the other. In both instances, nothing is said, yet much is communicated.”

