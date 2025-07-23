Latest matchmaking trend you need to know: New Yorkers are pitching their single friends with PowerPoint presentations

With the dating app scene lately being a hotchpotch of mixed signals, swipes gone wrong, ghosting, and eternal purgatory of texting phase, singles are choosing an unconventional route to revive romance, leaving behind the digital for something more analogue and ‘professional.’ As per New York Post's report dated July 22, New Yorkers are helping their single friends find romance in a fun, matchmaking event called Pitch and Pair. This event is hosted twice a month at different spots across NYC. Those who wish to pitch on stage need to pay between $40 and $60, while audience members can grab a seat for $15 to $25. Power presentation, but with your single friend as the client, you are selling to the audience. (Shutterstock)

It involves a PowerPoint presentation of their single friends' strengths and quirky ‘selling points’ for dating to attract potential matches. Cupid, this time, is not on a rapid-fire round, running in circles to match the frenzy of left and right swipes on dating apps; instead, it dons a blazer and becomes more reserved for a perfect client presentation to woo the live crowd.

What is the reason behind this matchmaking event?

The most common modern approach to dating is through dating apps. But this leaves behind the people who are introverted or digitally spontanous people behind. (Shutterstock)

Further, as per the report of New York Post, the event's founder shared the reasoning behind this event. He added that dating apps' fast-paced nature commonly leaves behind well-rounded prospects, especially those who are quiet and reserved.

The founder, Joe Teblum, said, “I have a lot of shy friends who are single who are really great catches, and they kind of don’t flourish in the typical dating apps or speed dating because they’re introverted.” After the period of isolation during the pandemic, people prefer to meet in person more than on dating apps, as he added, “I also saw that there was this trend of people wanting to meet in person especially after Covid.”

What do the pitches look like?

The slide's information is packed in formats like video montages, bullet points, and graphs, while the actual information is a bit quirky, keeping the live audience in mind, to entertain. Mostly, the deck includes personality, hobbies, dating approach, and even endearing flaws. The report included quotes from some of the decks, and they included witty and amusing anecdotes:

He can explain things without making you fall asleep.

He has a sharp mind, a sharp suit, and zero ego.

He will cook healthy for you even though I’ve seen him eat $50 worth of Taco Bell in one sitting so you don’t have to worry about him being too healthy.

Works in investment banking but doesn’t wear a vest.

After the presentations, the person pitching shares with the audience where to follow the single friend, usually by giving out their Instagram or Facebook handles. Some members of the audience spontaneously follow them as well if they are impressed.