Letter writing is a beautiful and personal form of communication that can convey thoughts, emotions and sentiments in a heartfelt manner as writing a letter requires focus and concentration, bringing you into the present moment hence, it can be a form of mindfulness practice that promotes relaxation and reduces stress. Additionally, research suggests that expressive writing can have physical health benefits such as boosting the immune system and improving sleep. Letter writing can help boost mental, emotional wellbeing of students. Here's how

Writing a letter allows you to express and release pent-up emotions, provides a safe and private space to pour out your thoughts, fears, frustrations or joys where by putting your emotions into words, you can gain clarity, understanding and a sense of relief. Letter writing serves as a tool for processing and coping with intense emotions as when you write about your experiences, you can gain a new perspective, find meaning and develop strategies for dealing with challenging situations hence, it can be therapeutic, helping you navigate through difficult emotions and find inner peace.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Partha Biswas, Chief Sales and Marketing at JK Paper Ltd, shared, “A letter is a means of expressing oneself and communicating one's thoughts that are personal, authentic, and effective for building connections. In a digital age where much of our communication is impersonal and rapid, the art of writing a letter allows students to take a step back and reflect on their thoughts and emotions. It enables them to develop their written communication skills and think more deeply about what they want to say. Letter writing has a therapeutic effect, reduces stress levels, and induces relaxation because it allows students to take a deep breath and reflect in a fast-paced world.”

He added, “It is also a creative outlet for students, enabling them to explore their emotions, express themselves more authentically and feel more connected to the world around them. Not just writing but receiving a handwritten letter can also be a powerful experience, which has become rare in today’s world, making students feel valued and appreciated like no other medium of expression. It indirectly helps young minds with their emotional quotient. Writing letters helps students develop a well-rounded skill set and lead a balanced lifestyle.”

Shivani Mehta, Co-Founder and Organiser of Daakroom, revealed, “Letter writing, an age-old practice, has the potential to enhance the mental and emotional wellbeing of students. In our experience of organising events that promote handwritten communication, we observed that letter writing fosters introspection, self-expression, and a deeper connection with the recipient. Students, often overwhelmed by digital distractions, can benefit from the slower pace and thoughtfulness that letter writing brings. It helps them process their emotions, gain clarity on complex issues, and cultivate empathy by considering the recipient's perspective. This reflective practice contributes to enhanced emotional intelligence and mental health.”

Asserting that handwritten letters carry a sense of warmth, sincerity and authenticity as the writer invests time and effort into crafting their message, she said, “Receiving a heartfelt letter can boost self-esteem, instil a sense of belonging, and reinforce supportive relationships, further improving emotional wellbeing. Letter writing offers students a respite from the fast-paced digital world and allows them to foster meaningful connections with others. As a result, this practice can play a vital role in boosting students' mental and emotional wellbeing, ultimately contributing to their overall happiness and personal development.”

According to Hardeep Kaur, Principal of Cambridge School in Delhi's Indirapuram, letter writing is an outlet for students to express their feelings and emotions. She highlighted, “It also helps relieve stress by sharing their thoughts amongst their close friends and family members so as to get mental, emotional and social support. Letter writing also fosters emotional bonding as the personal touch of a handwritten letter conveys a sense of warmth and care even though you may be far apart. Adding to this, writing letters also make a child a better learner. Unlike sending short text messages or quick emails, sitting down to write by hand requires much more concentration and focus. The result is that it teaches the child to process information better. As compared to typing on a smartphone or computer, where words can easily be erased or rephrased, writing on paper is permanent.”

She gushed, “This encourages the students to think and pre-plan before actually writing the words and putting their thoughts on paper which eventually inspires creativity and sharpens cognitive skills. It is indeed very beneficial for students to use letter writing to share, confide, and vent out emotions to their friends and acquaintances and receiving letters of reassurance in return from them. This can make them feel more optimistic about getting through challenging times and boost their mental and emotional wellbeing. I hope we can revive the lost art of letter-writing! Incorporating letter writing into your routine can be a valuable addition to your mental and emotional self-care practices. Whether it's writing to yourself, a loved one or even an unsent letter to release emotions, it provides a therapeutic outlet that nurtures your well-being.”