Man calls Zoom divorce hearing with wife who had 'drinking problem' most awful moment of his life: 'I cried entire time'

In a September 12 Reddit post, a man described a poignant and emotional experience of a Zoom divorce hearing, highlighting the complexity of ending a long-term relationship. He shared that the divorce hearing was a difficult experience for both parties, with both Redditor and his ex-wife showing visible signs of distress.

'She couldn’t look at the camera and was crying'

He wrote, “My wife and I were married for almost 15 years. High school sweethearts. The world has been so unkind to her, and she is such a good person. She developed a drinking problem that was going to take me down and ruin both of our lives. Eventually, I had to file for divorce. She is doing much better now, but we haven’t spoken in a few months. The Zoom hearing was this morning, as we both live on opposite sides of the country now. It took 5 minutes. She looked beautiful, but she couldn’t look at the camera and was crying.”

'It was the worst experience of my life'

Despite the necessity of the divorce, the man shared that he felt broken and alone, indicating the depth of emotional investment in the relationship. He wrote, “I cried the entire time, and then they just declared you divorced and ended the Zoom. We talked on the phone for an hour afterwards, and it felt like the old us. We said we loved each other, and I feel so f***ing broken and alone now. It needed to happen, but it was the worst experience of my life, and it changed me forever, whether for the better or worse, I don’t know yet.”

His post touches on the challenges of navigating a divorce, especially when both parties have a deep emotional connection. It's a reminder that even when a divorce is necessary, it can still be a painful and transformative experience.

Many responded to his post, with one Redditor commenting: “Mine was also just weird. I waited for six other Zoom divorces and then my soon-to-be ex popped up on the screen. I hadn’t seen him in a while, and this was the finality of 25 years together. It was informal and cold.”

