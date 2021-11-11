Neelam Kothari is loving her ‘mother-daughter bonding time’ with Ahana Soni in Goa

Neelam Kothari celebrated her birthday in the most beautiful way, this year. The actor turned 52 years old on November 9 and to make the celebrations grand, she took off to Goa with daughter Ahana Soni. In the midst of friends and mirth, Neelam turned 52 and had a great time.

A few of the snippets of her birthday celebrations made their way on her Instagram profile and we are totally loving it. Neelam is also spending a lot of time with daughter Ahana and bonding with her. From gorging on a sumptuous platter of food to posing with Ahana, Neelam has been doing it all.

On Wednesday, Neelam shared a slew of pictures of herself and Ahana on her Instagram profile and gave us a glimpse of the fun times that the mother-daughter duo is having. In one of the pictures, Neelam and Ahana can be seen posing while hugging each other. Dressed in a red short dress, Neelam looked chic, while Ahana donned a black and white striped tee shirt and a pair of black shorts.

ALSO READ: Neelam recalls being 'unfortunately stereotyped' when she started her career

“Nothing better than mother daughter bonding time,” wrote Neelam. However, Neelam’s husband Samir Soni could not join in for the birthday celebrations in Goa and the mother-daughter duo is missing him. “Nevertheless, missing papa,” added Neelam in her caption. Take a look:

Within minutes, Neelam’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her friends and family. But the best comment came from Samir Soni. He dropped by to write, “Papa missing you two, too.” Aww. Neelam’s friends Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey also commented with heart emoticons.

Neelam Kothari, star of films such as Ilzaam, Sindoor, Khudgarz, Hatya and Paap Ki Duniya among others, is also a jewellery designer by profession. She married Samir Soni in 2011. The couple adopted Ahana in 2013

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON