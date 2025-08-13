No kanyadaan, no bidai, no surname change: Couple's unique ‘equal wedding’ wins hearts online

In a world where weddings are often steeped in centuries-old customs, some couples are choosing to rewrite the rules to reflect equality and mutual respect. A woman named Samruddhi Thakur tied the knot with her boyfriend Shumbahn Shine in a unique 'equal wedding' that is winning hearts online for breaking away from patriarchal traditions and celebrating love on their own terms. (Also read: Just months after wedding, woman asks Reddit if she made a mistake: ‘I don't wish a partner like this on anyone’ ) From shared expenses to mutual grihpravesh, this couple breaks wedding stereotypes. (Instagram/@samruddhi.thakur)

How this couple redefines marriage with unique wedding

In her May 24 Instagram post, Samruddhi wrote, “I recently married my boyfriend of seven years, and it was nothing short of a dream wedding. My dream had always been to have an equal wedding, so we customised every tradition to ensure equality. There were no rituals in the conventional sense, we simply did a court registration, exchanged garlands, and that was it.”

She further shared, "There was no kanyadaan, no sindoor daan, instead, we put chains around each other's necks. I did grihpravesh at his home, and he did grihpravesh at mine. There was no bidai, no one bowed to anyone, because both of us are equals. We split all expenses equally. I didn't leave my home alone we both left our homes together to start married life in a new place.

"Apart from our rings, we don't wear any proof of marriage. We share equal responsibility towards our parents, because that's the right thing to do. We've always known that in our country, regardless of religion or culture, weddings tend to be unfair to women. But as we planned ours, we realised that every step of a traditional wedding, from start to finish, is designed in favour of men," says Samruddhi.

Highlighting the deeply ingrained gender bias, she added, "Even in the 21st century, women give up their homes, jobs, lifestyles, surnames, choices, and even gods in some cases, simply because they are getting married. And we asked ourselves, why should only the woman change her surname? Why should only she leave her home and parents? Why should she alone wear the symbols of marriage? After asking these questions, we decided to break all these societal rules disguised as rituals."

How internet reacted

Samruddhi's post quickly garnered attention online, racking up thousands of likes and comments. One user wrote, "This is so cool, yaar. I showed this to my mom and she said this is exactly how weddings should be." Another commented, "Honestly, I really like our traditional customs of marriage, but I had never realised that these customs often bind only the girls. The way you conducted your marriage and highlighted equality between the bride and groom is truly admirable."

One user commented, "Hats off to you both. It takes a lot of courage to do this." Another added, "Ma'am, you totally redefined what an Indian wedding can be! Breaking stereotypes and setting new standards — so inspiring." Another wrote, "May this video reach many more people… You and your families have set a great example of equality and feminism by breaking patriarchal traditions in the name of culture. My wishes to the couple — you've surely inspired many."