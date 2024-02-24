As individuals, we grow up in this world without much of a formal training on how to deal with humans - the most advanced animal species out there, whether it is a relationship with our mother, father, grandparents, friends, partner, spouse, extended family, siblings or with our own self. So, if you feel the need to be “rescued”, you have come to the right place for answers. Relationship stress: How to rescue and revive your bond (Photo by Oziel Gómez on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aashmeen Munjaal, Ontologist and Mental Health and Relationship Expert, advised, “I will firstly suggest you to take a step back. Before you have any conversation with someone else, you need to really ask yourself why you're feeling suffocated or prisoned in the first place. This would require for you to just be with yourself (without phone or any music or any human) and just start talking/writing to yourself.”

She added, “You could streamline your thoughts by journaling: “What do I want to be rescued from and what do i ultimately want to achieve?” You could write: I want a respectful, loving, romantic time with my spouse .. or I want a time schedule where i can go to meet my friends once a week. Note: Make sure to Only write what you want as final result. Ask yourself : Why do you want to revive joy in that relationship and whats in it for you?”

Once you have penned your thoughts and have a clear picture of the area you seek to revive your bond in, Aashmeen Munjaal suggested, “The next step is to take out a picture of that individual, or of the both of you: where you both are enjoying a wonderful time together. Now, you can find more than one picture and its important to paste those pictures in a place where you will see them often. You could paste them on your mirror, or in the kitchen, or as phone wallpaper: because its said “Jo dikhta hai vi bikta hai” and this rule applies everywhere.”

She concluded, “Fun step starts as now for the next 10 days, you have to write down any attributes, characteristics you appreciate about them. Even in your verbal conversation, speak about what you like about that person. As you talk to your friends or near ones, compliment and appreciate that person more than you usually will (and its ok if it feels fake initially). These few activities will open doors of heaven and companionship that you may not have felt before .. as the outside world is corresponding with your inner feelings and thoughts about it!”