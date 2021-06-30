Social Media For Social Good: Ananya Panday lauds Good Samaritans amid Covid-19

Ananya Panday has always been a vocal promoter of positivity and kindness, whether its in real life or on social media, and the Student of The Year 2 actor recently expressed her happiness about how she was overjoyed with the fact that while on the one hand many use social media for trolling and spreading hate, during the coronavirus pandemic several people turned to the medium to help others and spread kindness and positivity. And in the hopes that this behaviour continues, Ananya has launched her 'Social Media For Social Good' campaign on World Social Media Day.

Ananya shares in the video posted on her Instagram feed, that the main aim of 'Social Media For Social Good' is to encourage people to keep social platforms positive and healthy. Wearing a black and white striped sweatshirt with a sequinned and bright spaceship embellished on it, Ananya shares in the video, "I want to applaud all those people who've used social media constructively for social good. By using social media responsibly you all empowered yourselves to deal with the pandemic crisis, overcome situations and help the needy and affected in every way possible."

She went on to add, "People have helped arrange hospital beds, oxygen cylinders. Some were giving out vaccine-related information while the others helped the strays, the list is endless. I'll be interacting with some of these social media heroes with So Positive's new series #SocialMediaForSocialGood."





Ananya went on to write in the caption how seeing all of this has reinforced her belief in 'kindness, compassion, and empathy'. She wrote, "We often talk about the negative side of social media - the bullying, trolling and hatred. During the pandemic, I saw the power of people on social media- the humanity. Strangers helping strangers, sharing resources and information, saving lives. It reinforced my belief in kindness, compassion and empathy."

Adding, "'Social Media for Social Good' is a series in which I'm going to be talking to some of the 'Heroes' of social media who have used it positively and constructively for the good of society! Social media can be a kinder place - let's all do our part in making sure that happens."

The Social Media for Social Good campaign is a part of Ananya's Digital Social Responsibility initiative (DSR) So Positive. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya has been seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, and will soon star alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's next film. The trio have been shooting for the film in Mumbai's South Bombay, often sharing glimpses from their shoots.

