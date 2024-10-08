Study shows how and why having a sense of power over their partner may make people more prone to infidelity

New research sheds light on why relationship power is linked to infidelity. The study published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior found that higher perceived power in romantic relationships increases individuals’ interest in alternative partners. But what drives this effect? Apparently, their perception of having higher mate value than their partner. Also read | Why do men and women cheat in a marriage? Here's what a relationship expert says The results showed that perceptions of power within a relationship significantly predicted a person’s inclination toward alternative partners. (Shutterstock)

About study on power within relationships

Prior studies had examined power imbalances related to sexual dynamics, but most focused on correlational designs, leaving open questions about the mechanisms that might link relationship power to infidelity. The researchers of the new study wanted to examine how power within romantic relationships could influence desires for alternative partners.

The researchers conducted four studies designed to examine the connection between perceived power within romantic relationships and expressions of extradyadic desires. Participants across all studies were romantically involved individuals, primarily recruited from undergraduate programs.

The first two studies utilised experimental manipulations to induce feelings of relationship power and measure subsequent expressions of desire for alternative partners. In studies 3 and 4, the focus shifted to more naturalistic settings and daily experiences. This allowed the researchers to capture real-life fluctuations in power and their influence on both desire and behaviour in the context of daily life.

The results

The results consistently showed that perceptions of power within a relationship significantly predicted a person’s inclination toward alternative partners, encompassing thoughts, desires, and actual interactions. The results also showed that the sense of having a higher mate value than one’s partner that power instilled helped explain this power-extradyadic desire linkage.

The researchers said, "Because some degree of power disparity in a relationship is almost inevitable, understanding the contribution of constructive and destructive manifestations of power to the sexual arena is of both theoretical and applied significance. Our findings highlight the need for further investigation into interventions that address power imbalances in relationships, with the aim of intensifying the emotional bond between partners and promoting more constructive expressions of personal power."

Speaking about the limitations of their findings, they said, "Also, in all four studies, we concentrated solely on situational power without considering the enduring imbalance of power within a relationship or general relational power. It is plausible that situational power may have different effects than the overarching power dynamics within a relationship, a distinction that should be explored in future studies."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.