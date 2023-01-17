Three R's of education: The key to unlocking a child's learning potential

As parents, we all want to give our children the best possible start in life. One of the most important things we can do is to help them develop a love of learning that will last a lifetime. Reading, writing, and arithmetic were formerly the three "R's" that were emphasized in school, but as society's expectations have shifted, so have the responsibility put on educational institutes. The demands on students to read challenging texts in a range of genres, reply in a variety of well-written essays, and solve story problems using a variety of mathematical procedures are never-ending. What are the most important skills for pupils to practice in the classroom? Relationships, repetition, and routines are the current three R's of education. (Also read: 5 healthy habits that make a child's observation stronger )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Preeti Bandary, Parenting Expert and co-founder of Little Elly, explained the three R's of early childhood education and how it helps children to learn better.

1) Relationships: Nurturing and responsive interactions are the foundation of early learning and healthy development. Children interact with their carers, other family members, and other adults in their lives thousands of times every day, including staff members in early education and care programmes, from the minute they are born.

Preschoolers and toddlers frequently interact with other children. When children connect with people regularly and positively, they build relationships that benefit their brain development and learning.

2) Repetitions: Children benefit from numerous learning experiences. Children can learn new skills or enhance existing ones by repeatedly hearing a caregiver say a phrase or having multiple opportunities to crawl toward a favourite item or person. Some children require more practice or repetition than others. Repeated learning opportunities integrated into regular activities help all children because they improve the neural connections in their brains that promote growth and learning.

3) Routines: Regular activities and routines should include relationships and repetitions. Routines are well-known and usually entail multiple steps (e.g., changing a diaper). Activities can be done on their own or as part of a routine (for example, playing peek-a-boo while changing a baby's diaper) (e.g., painting at an easel with a friend). Through everyday routines and activities, children can practice existing skills or learn new ones as they see fit.

Some activities and routines occur at home, while others occur in the neighbourhood or in early childhood education. Many take place in many places, providing children with numerous opportunities to connect in healthful and accommodating settings. This also suggests that students will have several opportunities to practice.

A strong foundation will allow a child to reach his or her full potential. The three R's and the fundamental idea of assisting learners in discovering how to apply their knowledge will motivate children to work enthusiastically to develop their learning capacities. Children will also develop their personalities and learn from the environment if they follow the three R's rather than from books, it will help them understand better in the future. Connecting with people who can immediately teach them how to better understand their ecosystem by watching and implementing ideas that will benefit them directly in the future.

