Ukranian woman's sweet story about father-in-law calling her ‘Lakshmi’ and giving her money touches internet's heart

Sharing the video, Sandra wrote, “POV: You've married an Indian, and now you are a goddess .” The video begins with her saying she was just working when her father-in-law came to her and casually handed her the money. “Something very interesting happened to me right now. I was just sitting working, and my Indian father-in-law was just giving me money,” she shared.

A Ukrainian woman and content creator, Sandra, is going viral on social media after a heartwarming exchange with her Indian father-in-law , during which he gave her money as a gift. On April 3, Sandra shared on Instagram that her father called her a personification of Goddess Lakshmi and gave her the money. She shared the incident on Instagram with the caption, “Good life.”

Explaining the reason behind the gesture, Sandra shared that her father-in-law told her, “It's for you. You are goddess Lakshmi.” Surprised at first, she learned that in Indian culture, women of the house are seen as embodiments of wealth and prosperity. The tradition links their happiness to the family’s well-being, and she found the custom 'cute' and 'interesting'.

She continued, “And then I was like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. I'm Ukrainian.' So, he started to explain to me that I'm the Lakshmi of the house. It means the daughters of the house - my sister-in-law and I - if we are in a good mood, if we are happy, he will have more income, and that was very interesting, like I like it. It is cute.”

The charming interaction reflects the unique exchanges that can occur in international marriages, fostering mutual respect and understanding between different cultures.

How did the internet react? The video was loved by Instagram users, garnering over 5.4 million views and 300k likes. They appreciated the father-in-law's gesture; some even found Sandra's reaction adorable, and a few explained the significance of the act to her. One user commented, “That's our Hindu culture, where daughters are treated as goddess Lakshmi.” Another wrote, “Calling her a 'goddess' is not just symbolic, but a recognition of her strength, grace, and the harmony she brings to a home and society.”

Someone else wrote, “You married into a very good family, and they love you unconditionally.” Another said, “Happy for you! Wish all the women in the world would be treated like Lakshmi.” “What a great tradition,” a user commented.