Valentine’s Day on your mind? Follow this unique gifting guide to express your love

Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and it goes without saying that the majority of us are eager to spoil our loved ones on this special day with lovely gifts that they can cherish since gifts are more than just objects - they also evoke emotions and often, the thought and emotion associated with gifting is more important than the gift itself. We always enjoy exchanging gifts at special occasions such as festivals and events and Valentine's Day is no different where receiving and giving gifts throughout the Valentine's Week makes us feel happy and grateful.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shrey Sehgal, Founder and CEO of FlowerAura, shared, “Valentine's Day is quickly approaching, and most of us are looking forward to showering our loved ones with beautiful gifts on this special day. Usually, flowers, chocolates, plants, brownies are everyone’s all time favourite while gifting. However, to add extra spark to this Valentine’s there are some out of the box gifting options like exquisite Indian jewellery, colourful lamps, perfumes and handbags. You can choose a handmade hamper replete with chocolate fudge brownies, almond chocolate rocks or some roasted multigrain seeds along with beautifully curated pink rose bouquet to brighten up the special occasion. Or you can also add luxury beauty and grooming hampers for your loved ones.”

Suggesting to forget the customary flowers and chocolates on Valentine's Day and dive into something special that will not only please our loved ones but also be useful and memorable to them, Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director of Archies Ltd, recommended, “This Valentine’s Day consider quirky unique gifts like personalized cufflinks as a nice pair of cufflinks may really make a statement in the outfit. Some exceptional cufflinks with initials engraved along with some luxury perfume sets could add to one’s charm. Giving perfumes or fragrances as Valentine's Day presents can prove to be a creative decision. Another meaningful gifting option could be a sterling silver pendant inscribed with a quote of love.”