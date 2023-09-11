In a relationship, trust and loyalty form the foundation blocks. Often in a relationship, trust of one person can get broken due to some actions or words of the other person. But when two people are willing to make things work out, they can do it. "Rebuilding trust after it has been broken is a complex process that requires patience, understanding, and commitment from both partners. It takes time and effort to rebuild trust, but by working together and being committed to the process, it’s possible to rebuild trust and come out on the other side stronger than before. ⁠If trust has ever been broken in your relationship, what is one thing that helped you to rebuild trust," wrote Therapist Jordan Green. Ways to rebuild trust in a relationship(Unsplash)

Here are a few ways suggested by the Therapist by which we can rebuild trust in a relationship after it has been broken:

Open communication: In such situations, usually two people have contrasting perspectives. It is important to sit together and discuss with an open mind. Having open communication helps in finding the roots of the problem and addressing it, all the while ensuring not to repeat the same mistakes.

Apologise: One of the primary things to do to rebuild trust in a relationship is to take responsibility for the mistakes made by us. This will help in maturely dealing with the situation. We should also apologise for the behavior and ensure to make necessary changes to never make the same mistakes again.

Be transparent: Transparency, honesty and clarity are required in a relationship – especially after the trust has been broken once. When we start to be transparent about ourselves, we can combat overthinking and unhealthy assumptions.

Follow through the commitments: When we commit to something, we should ensure to comply by it. When words and actions match, it helps in creating more trust and reliance.

Seek professional help: When nothing seems to work out to rebuild trust in a relationship, we should not hesitate from seeking professional help to find solutions.

