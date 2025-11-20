What are landing phrases? Here’s how they can help in avoiding filler words

Choosing the right words while communicating is of utmost importance. During a conversation, people frequently use filler words such as "umm" and "etc.," which can disrupt the flow and cause the receiver to lose interest. In his recent appearance on the Huberman Lab podcast, Matt Abrahams, a renowned communication expert, shared a few tricks to avoid the expressions. Landing phrases can help you reduce using of filler words.(Representative image/Unsplash)

By keeping the filler words out, an individual can escape stage fright while also communicating clearly and with confidence.

What are landing phrases?

In the clip from the podcast shared on social media, Abraham introduced the viewers to landing phrases or inhaling at the end of a sentence. These are to be used after every sentence, which would prevent people from saying “umm” while also taking a breath before beginning with a new sentence. Explaining how the audiences could practice inserting the landing phrases, the expert said, “Look at your calendar or schedule every day, and once a day read out loud everything on your schedule. And at the end of each one, land the phrase."

He further provided an example, stating, “So I might say, ‘going to lunch with Andrew, working out at the gym, seeing my son for dinner.’” At the end of each sentence, the expert landed a phrase by taking a pause and training himself to pick up a new sentence without using filler words.

Other tips to reduce filler words

Here are some other tips you can use to communicate more effectively:

Be aware and take pauses

It is important to be aware of the sentences spoken in front of the audience to ensure that the flow is not broken. Additionally, taking pauses where required for inhaling and exhaling of the breath can help in avoiding filler words.

Record and review

Before stepping in front of the audience on stage, practice the speech by recording yourself. This will help an individual understand where they require improvement. Instead of remembering the speech, the focus should be on not breaking the flow.

Seek feedback

The speech should be heard by the family members or friends, who can provide constructive feedback on the way of speaking, flow, consistency, etc.

Set specific goals

Incorporate speaking strategies in day-to-day life, with a specific set of goals in mind. It would help in the reduction of filler words and enhance the quality of spoken communication.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.